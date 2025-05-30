Bhubaneswar: CBI Sleuths Arrest ED's Deputy Director As He Accepts Rs 20 Lakh Bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) arrested the Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate, Chintan Raghuvanshi in Odisha's Bhubaneswar in connection with a bribery case, PTI reported citing officials, on Friday.
The CBI had conducted a trap operation on Thursday on getting inputs that the officer was allegedly going to take the bribe amount of Rs 20 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based mining businessman, they said.
Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch IRS officer, was allegedly caught during the operation and later arrested after questioning, they said.
More to follow