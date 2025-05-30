ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhubaneswar: CBI Sleuths Arrest ED's Deputy Director As He Accepts Rs 20 Lakh Bribe

CBI officials caught Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate Chintan Raghuvanshi as he took Rs 20 lakhs from a Bhubaneswar-based businessman on Thursday night.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) arrested the Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate, Chintan Raghuvanshi in Odisha's Bhubaneswar in connection with a bribery case, PTI reported citing officials, on Friday.

The CBI had conducted a trap operation on Thursday on getting inputs that the officer was allegedly going to take the bribe amount of Rs 20 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based mining businessman, they said.

Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch IRS officer, was allegedly caught during the operation and later arrested after questioning, they said.

More to follow

