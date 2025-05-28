ETV Bharat / bharat

BHU Doctor, 2 Staff Test Positive for Covid-19 in Varanasi, Officials Sound Alert

Varanasi: A junior resident doctor and two employees of the microbiology department of IMS, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been tested positive for a new subvariant of Covid-19, prompting administration to issue an alert across the district. Currently, all three have been kept in isolation and the administration has urged citizens to be cautious.

The first case of the new subvariant of coronavirus, NB.1.8.1, was detected in Varanasi. After this, doctors and employees of BHU were asked to be on alert. The infected persons have been kept in isolation and are undergoing treatment, officials said.

Dr Gopal Nath of the microbiology department said if anyone is suffering from viral fever, cough, cold and shortness of breath then the person should immediately see a doctor and get treated. Along with this, if needed, the person should also get tested so that the infection can be detected early and it can be prevented from spreading.

Dr Nath has also asked people travelling outside Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and other places of the country to be cautious.