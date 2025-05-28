ETV Bharat / bharat

BHU Doctor, 2 Staff Test Positive for Covid-19 in Varanasi, Officials Sound Alert

An alert has been issued in Varanasi after new Covid-19 subvariant NB.1.8.1 was detected in microbiology department of IMS, BHU.

BHU Doctor, 2 Staff Test Positive for Covid-19 in Varanasi, Officials Sound Alert
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

Varanasi: A junior resident doctor and two employees of the microbiology department of IMS, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been tested positive for a new subvariant of Covid-19, prompting administration to issue an alert across the district. Currently, all three have been kept in isolation and the administration has urged citizens to be cautious.

The first case of the new subvariant of coronavirus, NB.1.8.1, was detected in Varanasi. After this, doctors and employees of BHU were asked to be on alert. The infected persons have been kept in isolation and are undergoing treatment, officials said.

Dr Gopal Nath of the microbiology department said if anyone is suffering from viral fever, cough, cold and shortness of breath then the person should immediately see a doctor and get treated. Along with this, if needed, the person should also get tested so that the infection can be detected early and it can be prevented from spreading.

Dr Nath has also asked people travelling outside Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and other places of the country to be cautious.

Covid is being tested in the super specialty building of the BHU hospital, he added.

Notably, the new Covid variant, NB.1.8.1 was reported among international travellers in the US two months ago.

Read more

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Varanasi: A junior resident doctor and two employees of the microbiology department of IMS, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been tested positive for a new subvariant of Covid-19, prompting administration to issue an alert across the district. Currently, all three have been kept in isolation and the administration has urged citizens to be cautious.

The first case of the new subvariant of coronavirus, NB.1.8.1, was detected in Varanasi. After this, doctors and employees of BHU were asked to be on alert. The infected persons have been kept in isolation and are undergoing treatment, officials said.

Dr Gopal Nath of the microbiology department said if anyone is suffering from viral fever, cough, cold and shortness of breath then the person should immediately see a doctor and get treated. Along with this, if needed, the person should also get tested so that the infection can be detected early and it can be prevented from spreading.

Dr Nath has also asked people travelling outside Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and other places of the country to be cautious.

Covid is being tested in the super specialty building of the BHU hospital, he added.

Notably, the new Covid variant, NB.1.8.1 was reported among international travellers in the US two months ago.

Read more

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID 19BHU DOCTORCOVIDCORONAVIRUS IN VARANASI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.