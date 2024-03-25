"Bhrashtachar ki Holi, Ho Li...": BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva takes jibe at Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Taking a potshot at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday said that "Bhrashtachar Ki Holi, Ho Li" (the Holi of corruption has ended), adding that BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"This Holi is full of enthusiasm and joy. 'Bhrashtachar Ki Holi, Ho Li' (Holi of corruption is over). We will win all 7 seats in Delhi to make PM Modi, the PM again and we will celebrate Holi on June 4 as well. 'Girgit Ke Sab Rang Ho Liye Khatm', now will celebrate Holi with new energy and joy," the BJP president said.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections with polls to be held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases. Counting of votes will be held on June 4. Meanwhile, Delhi minister and AAP leader, Atishi, said in a social media post today that the Aam Aadmi Party has decided not to celebrate Holi this year.

"Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, the Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi; because the cruel dictator has put the beloved Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal of Delhi in jail. Today, they have left no stone unturned in their efforts to eliminate democracy from the country," Atishi posted on X.

"I appeal to all of you on this Holi; come join us in this fight against cruelty and evil. This is not just a fight for AAP, but for the entire Delhi and the country to save democracy," she said. Kejriwal was remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on March 22 for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

ED arrested the Delhi Chief Minister on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, last year the ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.