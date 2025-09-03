Bhopal Woman Declares War On Digital Era, Floods Post Office With 1,314 Registered Letters

Bhopal: In an era of instant messages and emails, where a stamp is as archaic as a dial-up modem, one Bhopal resident, Renu Devi Shukla, is giving the Indian Postal Department a 1,314-fold send-off it will never forget.

In a strenuous two-day effort, Shukla has single-handedly attempted to make registered mail relevant again, bombarding friends, family, and probably a few surprised strangers with an avalanche of official-looking letters.

As August drew to an end, Renu Devi Shukla of Bhopal went all out to register a world record with a postal form that India Post had decided to end from September 1. Working feverishly over the month-end, the housewife filled up, addressed and mailed over 1,314 letters by “registered post”.

All to set a record. But India Post decided at the last moment to give the iconic “registered post” an extension of a month. Now Renu Devi Shukla faces the daunting task of sending out a deluge of registered post letters over September. A record will cost her money: She has already spent Rs 35,000 on her first shot at a record.

The system of “Registered Post”, which began in 1854, priced at half a paisa, has been merged with Speed Post, which is preferred by many as it can be tracked via India Post’s website and is cheaper.

Registered Post came into being just two years after British India’s first postage stamp, the Scinde Dawk, a paper postage issued at the initiative of the Commissioner of Sind. This was withdrawn in 1854, when regular stamps were issued.

The original deadline for closure of “registered post” was September 1, 2025, which would have meant Shukla’s two-day letter blitz was perfectly timed. However, a one-month extension has given a twist to her carefully laid plans.

Now, a new, more colossal record attempt looms. One can only imagine the sheer panic in the homes of her distant relatives, suddenly receiving a deluge of formal correspondence for no apparent reason.

The Indian Postal Department's move to merge registered post with speed post from October 1, 2025, is aimed at "modernisation," ensuring "faster delivery through digital technology and air cargo".

SK Atre, assistant superintendent of the SSP Office, New Market, confirmed the service would become "Registered Speed Post" from October 1, 2025. He reassured the public that it will have "legal recognition like registered post," which means your landlord can still serve you an eviction notice, much faster.

The decision comes after a steady decline in demand. KK Sharma, former Deputy SSP of the Postal Department, sounded nostalgic, "Postal service was once a means of knowing the well-being of friends and relatives, but with time many modern changes took place. Now, registered post has been replaced by speed post".

Sharma reminisced about the good old days when registered post was a cornerstone of official communication—before lawyers discovered the convenience of email and got addicted to it.

With the new deadline set for September 30, 2025, the notice invites others to join the frantic, last-minute mail frenzy. "If you are able to send the most mail to your acquaintances, relatives or other people on 30 September...then you too have to register your entry for this record by going to the Guinness Book of World Records," it stated.

While many will mourn the slow journey and passage of a registered letter, this new era of "Registered Speed Post" promises the convenience of digital tracking with the same legal sanctity.

Still, it will lack the romanticism of imagining a postman carefully hand-delivering your grandmother's cooking recipe. For Renu Devi Shukla, however, the race is on. May her stationery budget be as limitless as her ambition. She has already spent about Rs. 35,000 on her mail flooding venture.

