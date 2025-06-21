Bhopal STF Nabs Two From Delhi For Online Investment Fraud Worth Rs 2,280 Crore

Bhopal: Bhopal Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two people in connection with a fraud to the tune of Rs 2,280 crore in the pretext of investment. The team has also frozen the bank account where an amount of Rs 90 crore earned from the fraudulent act was deposited.

So far, the STF has detected that fraudulent transactions worth Rs 2,280 crore, exposing one of the biggest online frauds in the country. "The fraud can be more than Rs 2,280 crore. The STF action followed after it came to light that the fraud was committed by luring people with more profits in the name of investment by BOTBRO trading in a non-registered company," the STF said.

In this case, the two accused who developed the software have been arrested in Delhi. "In a non-registered company named YORKER FX, YORKER CAPITAL, fraud has been committed by luring people with more profit from BOTBRO trading. Two accused have been arrested in this case, who have been identified as Madan Mohan Kumar and Deepak Sharma. They used to lure people in the name of investment," STF SP Naveen Kumar Chaudhary said.

"During interrogation, the accused have disclosed to the STF about the involvement of 17 more accused so far. The accused used to commit fraud on the social media platform, Telegram. This entire gang used to lure investors with high and fixed returns. The investigation further revealed that the accused used to trap people in their net by luring them with six to eight per cent of return," Chaudhary added.

He said the software of a robotic system was developed for this fraud worth thousands of crores. "Information has been received about the accused living a super luxury life and making super high investments abroad. Both the accused are residents of Delhi and used to work in a private company. They will be further questioned after taking remand from the court," he added.

"STF hopes that more revelations can be made through further grilling of these accused, as it is gathering information about the kingpin behind the racket. An SIT has also been formed to investigate the entire matter technically," the STF said.