Bhopal: National Forensic Science University Develops AI Tools To Detect Bomb Threat Mails

Bhopal: Recently, an email bomb threat led to a commotion at the Bina railway station in Madhya Pradesh but it turned out to be a hoax when the Kamayani Express train was evacuated and checked. Such false email bomb threats have become a regular problem for the police administration in many states across the country.

Whenever such mails are received, the police administration has been reaching the spot and conducting searches for hours. Now, all this can be avoided as the authenticity of such fake mails can be checked with the help of AI. For this, Bhopal's National Forensic Science University (NFSU) has developed a special software using artificial intelligence. The specialty of this software will be that it will be easy to find out the authenticity of such emails through its IP address, typing pattern etc. This will also help in other cases of fraud.

Threatening mail

In February, there was an uproar due to a mail about bombs planted in two schools of Indore. As soon as the news of this was received, the police immediately reached the spot and evacuated the school and searched every inch of it. This news also turned out to be a hoax bomb threat. Similarly, on 18 February, after the alleged bomb threat, the Kamayani Express going from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra was evacuated at Bina station and was checked for about 4 hours. This news also turned out to be baseless. Similar hoax bomb threat mails have also reached schools in Bhopal and Jabalpur.

The police administration is troubled by such fake mails. More than half a dozen bomb threat mails have reached Bhopal and Indore airports. In view of such problems, the National Forensic Science University has developed a software to find a solution to this. This software can identify such fake mails in a moment whether they are real or fake and from where they have been sent.

How software works

Director of National Forensic University, Prof. Satish Kumar said, "With the help of the developed software, it will be very easy to trace the source of such mails. With its help, we can find out whether the mail is real or fake by analysing the language style of the mail, the words used in it, typing pattern etc. Apart from such cases, this software will also prove helpful in many other cases involving fraud and so on. By using this, cases of fraud through fake mails can also be stopped. It will also help to identify and nab the fraudsters."