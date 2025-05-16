Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Says Congress Enacting High Drama On Minister Vijay Shah And Col Sofia Qureshi Row

Bhopal: On the alleged controversial statement of Minister Vijay Shah on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hit back at the Congress, which has been demanding the Minister's resignation. He said that Congress has been enacting a high drama though the matter is in the court.

The chief minister said that they would respect any order that will be given by the court. There was a case against the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi as well, and Congress should ask for his resignation, CM Mohan Yadav asserted.

The Congress on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Mangu Bhai Patel at the Raj Bhavan. After that, Congress MLAs sat on a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan demanding the resignation of Minister Vijay Shah. On this, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Congress knows that the matter is in the court and that no one is above the court. Wherever there is an opportunity to insult the court, the Congress does not refrain from doing so."

Example of Indira Gandhi and Emergency

CM Dr Mohan Yadav said, "When Allahabad High Court gave the verdict against Indira Gandhi, she imposed emergency. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have followed every order of the court. After the decision of the court, we brought triple talaq and also we built the Ram temple. We respect the orders of the court, we follow whatever order it gives."

CM Mohan Yadav said that Congress always makes fun of the orders of the court. "The court gave an order against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, what did Congress do about it, did they remove Siddaramaiah on the order of the court? Arvind Kejriwal went to jail while he was the CM, why did Congress not ask for his resignation?"