Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC Issues Notice To Govt As Petitioners Oppose Toxic Waste Disposal In Pithampur

The apex court sought a reply from the Madhya Pradesh government on petitions against toxic waste disposal in Pithampur near Indore.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

Indore: Several conscious citizens of Indore filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the disposal and burning of Bhopal gas tragedy waste in Pithampur. The petitioners told the apex court that "the government is not following the guidelines in destroying the toxic waste."

After hearing this case, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and sought a reply. Its next hearing in the Supreme Court is posted for February 24.

Toxic waste at Pithampur factory

A few days ago, on the instructions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the state government made preparations to destroy the toxic waste of Bhopal-based Union Carbide in Pithampur near Indore. The toxic waste was brought from Bhopal to Pithampur in containers. But the citizens of Pithampur as well as Indore stood up in protest against this. There was a large-scale protest for 3 to 4 days. During the protest, 2 people set themselves on fire. After this, the state government stopped the preparations to burn this waste in Pithampur for the time being.

'Guidelines not followed'

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court in this matter. Petitioner Chinmay Mishra, an Indore resident, said, "A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on 3 points. The petition has sought a reply from the Madhya Pradesh government. What is the status report of the matter." Her further said that the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government, seeking a reply on the toxic waste disposal issue. Advocates Devdutt Kamat and Ratim Khare argued on behalf of the petitioner in the Supreme Court.

