Bhopal Dist Administration Launches Lucky Draw Scheme to Increase Voting

Bhopal: A unique initiative has been launched by the Bhopal district administration to increase the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Voters, who cast their votes, will be given bikes, fridges and scooters through a lucky draw. For this, coupon boxes have been kept in the New Market of Bhopal city. It may be recalled that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voting percentage in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat was relatively low. After which the district administration is active this time to increase voting.

The draw winner has to show indelible fingerprint ink

Bhopal District Panchayat CEO Rituraj Singh said that many measures are being taken to increase the voting percentage. There is also a mega-draw and it has been started from the New Market of Bhopal. Where a drop box has been installed for the lucky draw. Apart from this, coupon boxes will be placed in big malls and other places in the city.

Voters have to fill in their mobile numbers, names and voter IDs in the form and should put them in the coupon box. After voting, the lucky draw winner has to show his indelible fingerprint. Only after this, they will get the benefit of this lucky draw.

Give the correct answer and get a movie ticket

The district administration has also started the 'Sahi Jawab Do Movie Ticket Paa' initiative to woo young voters. For this, the Bhopal district administration has also issued a mobile number for the young voters of the city. On which young voters have to call. In this, they will be asked three questions. Voters giving correct answers will be given movie tickets.

General voting was held in Bhopal in 2019

The entire campaign is being done to increase the voting percentage in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Despite all the efforts in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voting percentage in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat was only 65.70 per cent. The highest turnout in the state was in Chhindwara at 82.39 per cent while the lowest turnout was at the Bhind Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh at 54.42 per cent.

