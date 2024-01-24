Digvijay Singh Raises Doubts over EVMs and VVPATs by Holding a Demonstration

Digvijay Singh Raises Doubts over EVMs and VVPATs by Holding a Demonstation

Bhopal : Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh has once again expressed apprehensions about voting irregularities in the EVMs (electronic voting machines). He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre of trying to win the elections thorough 'machine votes' but not with cast by the people.

Digvijay Singh said that tampering is possible in VVPATs and the makers of the software and those who upload it will decide who will form the government in the country. The Election Commission and the government are not answering any questions related to the credibility of EVMs even when information is sought under RTI, he said.

Digvijay Singh spoke to the mediapersons at his residence here after computer expert Atul Patel gave a demonstration on how the EVMs can be tampered with. The expert said that the voter slip is visible for 7 seconds in the VVPAT machine after the vote is cast but instead of this, another slip printed wherein lies the issue.

During the demonstration, ten people were asked to vote for three symbols - banana, apple and water melon. Of them, four votes were cast for banana, five votes for apple and one for water melon. But when the votes were counted, the results did not allegedly match with the actual votes cast by the participants.

Referring to the results of the demonstration, Digvijay Singh said that the BJP in the past said it would get more than 300 seats in the name of Pulwama and eventually it got 304 seats. Now the BJP giving a narrative that Ram Lalla has arrived and that they will get more than 400 seats, he said. When asked why the BJP could not win Karnataka with the help of irregularities in EVMs, Digvijay said that where BJP is not interested, irregularities are not taking place and true public opinion is reflecting in the mandate.

Stating that he does not trust the VVPATs, Digvijay Singh said there is a hearing on this matter in the Supreme Court on January 31 and this matter should be heard by the full bench of the top court.

Digvijay Singh said that the problem was that when he raises the issue about EVMs, not just the media even his own party does not believe what he says but eventually his words turn out to be correct. He said that the same thing happened this time also and it took him many years to convince his party and, now, all the 24 political parties of INIA bloc had decided to seek clarifications regarding the EVMs.

The Congress leader expressed concern that the Election Commission is not giving time to meet the opposition leaders on the EVMs issue for the past six months, which shows how the EC is working under pressure from BJP.