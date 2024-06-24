ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhartruhari Mahtab Takes Oath As Pro-Tem Speaker Of New Lok Sabha

Bhartruhari Mahtab has been serving as a member of parliament for seven straight terms since 1998. Notably, Mahtab joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday administered oath to BJP member Bhartruhari Mahtab as 'speaker pro-tem' of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday administered oath to BJP member B Mahtab as 'speaker pro-tem' of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha.

A seven-time MP, Mahtab, along with a panel of chairpersons is tasked with running the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday and Tuesday when winning candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, he will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected. Mahtab along with the panel of chairpersons was appointed by the president on June 20.

