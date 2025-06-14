Bharatpur's Shagun Agrawal Tops UPSC CAPF 2024 Examination

Bharatpur: The UPSC has declared the results of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Assistant Commandant Examination 2024 on Saturday, which has been topped by Shagun Agrawal of Bayana town in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Shagun performed brilliantly in every phase of the examination, be it the written test, physical test, medical test or interview. Out of about 1,500 candidates across the country, he is at the top of 459 successful ones.

Shagun did his early studies from Sainik School in Chittorgarh, where he learnt qualities like discipline, patriotism and leadership. He graduated from Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in Bharatpur. His parallel physical activities helped him crack the exam.

Hailing from a middle-class family, Shagun's father, Ashok Gupta, is a mining engineer in a private company and his mother, Rita Gupta, is a housewife. "My parents, grandparents and teachers have contributed a lot to this success. The sacrifice and support of my family have helped me reach this place," he said.

Shagun wants to work in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to protect his country. To future aspirants, his message is that anything can be achieved with hard work, patience and confidence. "Whether you are from a town or a village, if your hard work is true, you will definitely get success," he said.

Bayana and the entire Bharatpur are busking in the success of their lad. People from schools, colleges and society are showering congratulations on Shagun. Preparations for his felicitation ceremony are going on at many places as the youths of the area have started considering Shagun as their ideal.