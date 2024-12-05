ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharatpur: Apna Ghar Ashram To Perform Last Rites In Gas Crematorium

This move will save around 400 tonnes of wood annually by reducing the number of tree feelings for funerals and help reduce pollution from pyres.

Etv Bharat
The gas-operated crematorium at Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Bharatpur: After making a significant contribution to human and animal services, the Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur will extend the same towards the protection of the environment by performing the last rite of the devotees in the gas crematorium, discarding the age-old practice of using wood and fuel.

This move will save around 400 tonnes of wood annually by reducing the number of tree feelings for funerals. In addition, the gas crematorium will be a perfect solution to the pollution from the billowing smoke of the funeral pyres.

Dr B M Bhardwaj, the founder of the ashram, said a gas-operated crematorium was constructed by Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur at a cost of about Rs 20 lakh. Every month, around 250 to 300 devotees come to Apna Ghar Ashram, the majority of which are serious while some die midway.

It will take 40-50 minutes to cremate a body in the gas pyre
It will take 40-50 minutes to cremate a body in the gas pyre (ETV Bharat)

Bhardwaj said despite being treated at home, about 70 Prabhujans die every month due to critical condition and age. Till now, their last rites were being performed with the traditional wood and fuel. Henceforth, the last rites are being performed in gas-based crematoriums. On average, 15 kg of PNG gas is used for the last rites of a person using the machine which costs about Rs 1,000 per body, in contrast to Rs 3,000 for the traditional cremation practices.

He said the wood-and-fuel method leads to a cloud of smoke being emitted by the funeral pyres which magnifies pollution. But being smokeless, the gas solution helps improve the environment by completing the entire process in just 40-50 minutes. Apart from this, the cost of cremation using fuel is about three times more than its gad-based version.

Also Read:

  1. Odisha, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal Top Three States Observing Maximum Number Of Heatwaves Days: Centre
  2. Padma Shri Awardee Jitender Singh Shunty Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Elections, Likely To Contest From Shahdara

Bharatpur: After making a significant contribution to human and animal services, the Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur will extend the same towards the protection of the environment by performing the last rite of the devotees in the gas crematorium, discarding the age-old practice of using wood and fuel.

This move will save around 400 tonnes of wood annually by reducing the number of tree feelings for funerals. In addition, the gas crematorium will be a perfect solution to the pollution from the billowing smoke of the funeral pyres.

Dr B M Bhardwaj, the founder of the ashram, said a gas-operated crematorium was constructed by Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur at a cost of about Rs 20 lakh. Every month, around 250 to 300 devotees come to Apna Ghar Ashram, the majority of which are serious while some die midway.

It will take 40-50 minutes to cremate a body in the gas pyre
It will take 40-50 minutes to cremate a body in the gas pyre (ETV Bharat)

Bhardwaj said despite being treated at home, about 70 Prabhujans die every month due to critical condition and age. Till now, their last rites were being performed with the traditional wood and fuel. Henceforth, the last rites are being performed in gas-based crematoriums. On average, 15 kg of PNG gas is used for the last rites of a person using the machine which costs about Rs 1,000 per body, in contrast to Rs 3,000 for the traditional cremation practices.

He said the wood-and-fuel method leads to a cloud of smoke being emitted by the funeral pyres which magnifies pollution. But being smokeless, the gas solution helps improve the environment by completing the entire process in just 40-50 minutes. Apart from this, the cost of cremation using fuel is about three times more than its gad-based version.

Also Read:

  1. Odisha, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal Top Three States Observing Maximum Number Of Heatwaves Days: Centre
  2. Padma Shri Awardee Jitender Singh Shunty Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Elections, Likely To Contest From Shahdara

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POLLUTION FROM FUNERALSSAVING TREESAPNA GHAR ASHRAMGAS MACHINE FUNERALGAS CREMATORIUM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.