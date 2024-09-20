ETV Bharat / bharat

BharatPe Fraud Case: EOW Arrests Ashneer Grover's Family Member

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's kin Deepak Gupta was apprehended following the alleged misappropriation of funds with the fintech company on Friday, a police official confirmed.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a family member of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds with the fintech company, police officials said on Friday.

Deepak Gupta, who is a brother-in-law of Grover, was arrested on Friday, they said. Gupta was named in the FIR which was registered against Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and their family member in May 2023 in the Rs 81-crore fraud case, an officer said, adding that Gupta is being interrogated.

Gupta's arrest is the second arrest in this case so far, officials said. In August this year, the EOW had arrested Amit Kumar Bansal, who allegedly was one of the members of the non-existing firms that had received payments of Rs 72 crore from the then directors of BharatPe between 2019 and 2021.

BharatPe has accused Grover and his family of causing losses to the firm to the tune of about Rs 81.3 crore through illegitimate payments to bogus human-resource consultants, inflated and undue payments through pass-through vendors connected to the accused, sham transactions in input-tax credit and payment of penalty to Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities, illegal payments to travel agencies, forged invoices and destruction of evidence.

