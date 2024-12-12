ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Gets President's Assent

Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 bill that will replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act has recieved an asset from President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The bill that seeks to facilitate the designing and manufacturing of aircraft in India has received assent from President Droupadi Murmu. The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, which replaces the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, was cleared by the Parliament earlier this month. According to a notification dated December 11, the bill has received the President's assent.

An Act to provide for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," said the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The legislation seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, of 1934, which has been amended 21 times.

The motion for the passage of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 was moved by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammanmohan Naidu to which the number of 'Ayes' or yes got the majority, thus passing the bill in the Upper House.

Read More

  1. Govt Lists 16 Bills Including Waqf Bill For Winter Session Of Parliament
  2. Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned For The Day Amid Ruckus

New Delhi: The bill that seeks to facilitate the designing and manufacturing of aircraft in India has received assent from President Droupadi Murmu. The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, which replaces the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, was cleared by the Parliament earlier this month. According to a notification dated December 11, the bill has received the President's assent.

An Act to provide for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," said the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The legislation seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, of 1934, which has been amended 21 times.

The motion for the passage of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 was moved by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammanmohan Naidu to which the number of 'Ayes' or yes got the majority, thus passing the bill in the Upper House.

Read More

  1. Govt Lists 16 Bills Including Waqf Bill For Winter Session Of Parliament
  2. Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned For The Day Amid Ruckus

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMUAIRCRAFT ACTBHARATIYA VAYUYAN VIDHEYAK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.