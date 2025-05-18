ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atal) Chief Offers Rs 5 Lakh Bounty To ‘Behead’ Rakesh Tikait

BKU (Atal) chief Amit Chaudhary posted a video offering Rs 5 lakh to behead BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, calling him a “traitor,” sparking widespread outrage.

Etv Bharat
Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 11:55 PM IST

1 Min Read

Meerut: Amit Chaudhary, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atal), has released a video offering a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who “beheads” Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. In the clip, Chaudhary brands Tikait a “traitor” and a “terrorist,” triggering outrage among Tikait’s supporters.

What Chaudhary said in the video

“Rakesh Tikait’s mentality has gone completely bad,” Chaudhary declares, adding that traders are “the backbone of the country” and vital to the farmer’s livelihood and the national GDP. He goes on to accuse Tikait of making “wrong statements again and again,” calling him a “sleeper-cell” operative. “Such a person should be beheaded,” Chaudhary says. “If I get the chance, I will do it myself.”

Police complaint filed

Nitin, a resident of Tikri village in Meerut’s Jani police station area, lodged a complaint after watching the video on Facebook. He told police that the post used abusive language, incited violence, and hurt the sentiments of Tikait’s supporters. Station House Officer Mahesh Kumar Rathore confirmed that a case has been registered against Chaudhary.

Earlier attack on Tikait

On May 2, Rakesh Tikait was assaulted during a programme in Muzaffarnagar; security personnel intervened just in time, though his turban was knocked off in the scuffle. Meanwhile, Tikait’s followers condemned Chaudhary’s remarks and demanded legal action against him.

Read more: BKU Calls Emergency Panchayat After Rakesh Tikait 'Heckled' At Anti-Terror Rally In Muzaffarnagar

Meerut: Amit Chaudhary, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atal), has released a video offering a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who “beheads” Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. In the clip, Chaudhary brands Tikait a “traitor” and a “terrorist,” triggering outrage among Tikait’s supporters.

What Chaudhary said in the video

“Rakesh Tikait’s mentality has gone completely bad,” Chaudhary declares, adding that traders are “the backbone of the country” and vital to the farmer’s livelihood and the national GDP. He goes on to accuse Tikait of making “wrong statements again and again,” calling him a “sleeper-cell” operative. “Such a person should be beheaded,” Chaudhary says. “If I get the chance, I will do it myself.”

Police complaint filed

Nitin, a resident of Tikri village in Meerut’s Jani police station area, lodged a complaint after watching the video on Facebook. He told police that the post used abusive language, incited violence, and hurt the sentiments of Tikait’s supporters. Station House Officer Mahesh Kumar Rathore confirmed that a case has been registered against Chaudhary.

Earlier attack on Tikait

On May 2, Rakesh Tikait was assaulted during a programme in Muzaffarnagar; security personnel intervened just in time, though his turban was knocked off in the scuffle. Meanwhile, Tikait’s followers condemned Chaudhary’s remarks and demanded legal action against him.

Read more: BKU Calls Emergency Panchayat After Rakesh Tikait 'Heckled' At Anti-Terror Rally In Muzaffarnagar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAKESH TIKAITAMIT CHAUDHARY RAKESH TIKAITRS 5 LAKH BOUNTYBEHEAD RAKESH TIKAITRS 5 LAKH BOUNTY TO BEHEAD TIKAIT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.