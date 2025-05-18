Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atal) Chief Offers Rs 5 Lakh Bounty To ‘Behead’ Rakesh Tikait

Meerut: Amit Chaudhary, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atal), has released a video offering a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who “beheads” Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. In the clip, Chaudhary brands Tikait a “traitor” and a “terrorist,” triggering outrage among Tikait’s supporters.
What Chaudhary said in the video
“Rakesh Tikait’s mentality has gone completely bad,” Chaudhary declares, adding that traders are “the backbone of the country” and vital to the farmer’s livelihood and the national GDP. He goes on to accuse Tikait of making “wrong statements again and again,” calling him a “sleeper-cell” operative. “Such a person should be beheaded,” Chaudhary says. “If I get the chance, I will do it myself.”
Police complaint filed
Nitin, a resident of Tikri village in Meerut’s Jani police station area, lodged a complaint after watching the video on Facebook. He told police that the post used abusive language, incited violence, and hurt the sentiments of Tikait’s supporters. Station House Officer Mahesh Kumar Rathore confirmed that a case has been registered against Chaudhary.
Earlier attack on Tikait
On May 2, Rakesh Tikait was assaulted during a programme in Muzaffarnagar; security personnel intervened just in time, though his turban was knocked off in the scuffle. Meanwhile, Tikait’s followers condemned Chaudhary’s remarks and demanded legal action against him.
