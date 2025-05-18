ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atal) Chief Offers Rs 5 Lakh Bounty To ‘Behead’ Rakesh Tikait

Meerut: Amit Chaudhary, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atal), has released a video offering a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who “beheads” Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. In the clip, Chaudhary brands Tikait a “traitor” and a “terrorist,” triggering outrage among Tikait’s supporters.

What Chaudhary said in the video

“Rakesh Tikait’s mentality has gone completely bad,” Chaudhary declares, adding that traders are “the backbone of the country” and vital to the farmer’s livelihood and the national GDP. He goes on to accuse Tikait of making “wrong statements again and again,” calling him a “sleeper-cell” operative. “Such a person should be beheaded,” Chaudhary says. “If I get the chance, I will do it myself.”

Police complaint filed