Army Veteran GD Bakshi: 'Bharat Shakti' Exercise Sends out Strong Message of Not Messing with India

Retired Major General, GD Bakshi Wednesday said a tri-service exercise such as 'Bharat Shakti' highlights India's defence prowess and capability to partner with those who would like to buy Indian indigenous weapons- Reports ETV Bharat's Chandrakala Choudhury.

New Delhi: Apart from strengthening its ties with countries around the world with its strategic means, India has leveraged military diplomacy in foreign policy almost since independence.

Over the years, India's defence capabilities and prowess have gained recognition worldwide and the Bharat Shakti exercise in Pokhran is a perfect representation of India's military might, especially in the face of China's growing military aggressiveness in the region.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Retired Major General, GD Bakshi, on Wednesday said, "Such tri-service exercise is designed to send a message to our adversaries asking not to mess with us as it could prove to be very costly. It is also a message to our friends and showcases India's defense equipment, technology, and capability to partner with those who would like to buy Indian indigenous weapons. As you are aware, India has been selling the Aakash series of missiles.”

He added that India is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world. He said, "We are a nuclear power, have the second largest army, fourth largest Air Force and the fifth largest Navy in the world. India is a major power to reckon with and a security provider in the Indo-Pacific region."

India had arrived military power of consequence in 1971 when it broke Pakistan in two, causing 93,000 prisoners of war to surrender and lay down their arms, he said.

"Now we have been holding a series of bilateral, trilateral, multilateral exercises in the air, naval, and ground domain- Veer guardian, the Dharma guardian with Japan, Malabar series with the US, Russia, and many other countries in Central Asia adding value”, General Bakshi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with delegates from more than 30 countries witnessed the tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran, Rajasthan on March 12. It is pertinent to note that according to the Global Firepower Index, a platform that analyses data based on factors that determine a nation's war-fighting capability, India has been ranked as the fourth strongest military in the world, just after China.

Key equipment participating in the exercise included T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons Systems, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from the Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities.

The Indian Navy also showcased Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication.

