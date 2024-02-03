'Bharat Ratna' LK Advani: All About BJP Veteran's Life, Career, Timeline

Hyderabad: The highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna, will be conferred on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on February 3.

LK Advani, widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, is also hailed for his strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India. As confirmed by Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani has 'never compromised on his core belief in nationalism, and yet has displayed flexibility in political responses whenever it was demanded by the situation'.

Born on November 8, 1927, Karachi, British India(now in Pakistan), Advani was a founding member of the BJP and deputy prime minister of India(2002–04). He even served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, Advani was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

Timeline of Advani's Illustrious Career

November 8, 1927- Born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, to parents Kishenchand and Gyanidevi Advani.

1936 -1942- Studied at St. Patricks school, Karachi, standing first in every class until matriculation.

1942 - Joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak.

1942 - Joined Dayaram Gidumal National College, Hyderabad, during the Quit India movement.

1944 - Held a job as a teacher in Model High School, Karachi.

September 12, 1947 - Left from Sindh to Delhi by propeller aircraft during Paritition.

1947-1951 - Organised RSS work in Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota, Bundi and Jhalawar as RSS Secretary in the Karachi branch.

Early 1957 - Shifted to Delhi to assist Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

1958-63 - Held the position of Secretary of the Delhi State Jana Sangh.

1960-1967 - Joined the Organiser, a political journal of the Jana Sangh as assistant editor.

Feb 25, 1965 - Married Kamla Advani, with whom he has two children, Pratibha and Jayant.

April 1970 - Entered the Rajya Sabha.

Dec 1972 - Was elected President of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

26 June 1975 - Was Arrested in Bangalore during Emergency period and taken to Bangalore Central Jail along with other BJS members.

March 1977 to July 1979 - Held the position of Union minister for Information and Broadcasting.

May 1986- Became Party President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

1980-86 - Held the position of General Secretary of the BJP.

May 1986 - Was announced as party President of the BJP.

March 3, 1988 - Was re-elected party President of the BJP.

1988 - Held the position of Home Minister in the BJP Government.

1990 - Began the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya.

1997 - Began the Swarna Jayanti Rath Yatra to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of India's Independence.

Oct 1999 - May 2004 - Union Cabinet Minister, Home Affairs

Jun 2002 - May 2004 - Deputy Prime Minister

Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

Among many notable moments in Advani's career, the most significant would be the 1990s when he emerged as the face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Ram Rath Yatra began from Somnath on September 25, 1990, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, and was supposed to culminate at Ayodhya on October 30, after traversing 10,000 km. The motive of the yatra was to gain support for a campaign to build a Ram temple.