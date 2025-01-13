ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan' Website To Be Launched On Army Day

The launch of the Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan website will facilitate citizens to delve into rich history of nation and have closer look at our frontiers.

By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 7:33 AM IST

New Delhi: A new website that will showcase the Indian Army's efforts to promote border areas and historic battlefields as tourist destinations, and offer citizens a chance to witness these sites of valour will be launched on January 15.

The Army in a post on X on Sunday also shared a video ahead of the launch of the 'Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan' website on the upcoming Army Day.

"Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan: Witness Valour Up Close The Indian Army is transforming border areas and historic battlefields into tourist destinations, offering citizens a chance to witness valour up close. Explore the hallowed grounds where gallant soldiers fought and serve the motherland, even today," it said.

The website will facilitate citizens to delve into the rich history of the nation and have a "closer look at our frontiers".

"A blend of patriotism, history, and scenic beauty awaits!#IndianArmy @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India," the Army wrote in its post on X. Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. This year the main Army Day Parade will take place in Pune.

