'Bharat Must Remain As It Is To Avoid Identity Loss': Bhagwat Meddles in Name Game

Kochi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday meddled in the name game debate, stressing that 'Bharat' should not be translated as otherwise it would lose its identity and along with it the respect it enjoys in the world.

Making his preference for Bharat over India, Bhagwat once again said that while India is 'Bharat', "it should be kept as such when we talk, write or speak about it, whether in public or personal spaces".

He said that the identity of Bharat is respected "because it is Bharat". "Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. 'India is Bharat'. That is true. But Bharat is Bharat. That is why, while talking, writing and speaking, be it personal or public, we should keep Bharat as Bharat.

"Bharat must remain Bharat. The identity of Bharat is respected because it is Bharat. If you lose your identity, whatever other meritorious qualities you may have, you will never be respected or secure in this world. That is the thumb rule," he said, while speaking at the national education conference, 'Gyan Sabha', organised by the RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas here.

During his speech he also said that the world understands power and therefore, India has to become strong and also wealthy from an economic point of view.

Bhagwat said that India no longer has to be the "golden bird" and it was time for it to become "a lion".

"It is necessary because the world understands power. So Bharat should become strong. It also has to become wealthy from an economic perspective," he said.

He made it clear that the country should not become strong to rule over others, but to help the world.

A similar view was echoed by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who said that when the country was known as a "golden bird", it was attacked and attempts were made to destroy its 'sanskriti'.

"The next generation will no longer be a golden bird. It wants to see Bharat as a golden lion. The whole world will see and hear this lion roar. We are not here to destroy anyone, but to give something new to the world for its development," Arlekar said.

During his speech, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief further said that education should be able to help a person survive anywhere on his own.

According to Bharat's legacy, education is needed for the development of a person's internal characteristics. Bhagwat further said that 'Bharatiya' education teaches sacrifice and living for others.

If something teaches a person to be selfish, it is not 'Bharatiya' education, he added. "It only pushes a person into darkness," he claimed.

He further said, "The purpose of our education and our outlook about it is unique and any education according to that would benefit not only me, but also my family and the entire world." As a result, 'Viksit or Vishwa Guru Bharat' will never be the cause of a war nor will it ever oppress or exploit anyone, he said.

"We have travelled all over the world, but we did not invade anyone's territory or snatch away someone's kingdom. Instead we taught everyone to be civilised," the RSS chief said. He said that education was not just schooling, but the environment at home and society.

So, society also needs to think about what kind of atmosphere should be created to make the next generation more responsible and confident, Bhagwat said, addressing a gathering which included Kerala Governor Arlekar, various academicians and Vice Chancellors of some universities in the state.(With PTI inputs)