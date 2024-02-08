'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' | Where Is Money Coming from for PM's Suits, Asks Rahul Gandhi

Jharsuguda (Odisha): Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed its journey on its 26th day from Old Bus Stand here. The yatra moved forward to the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border followed by a public address by Rahul Gandhi. The rest of the day was packed up in covering other places along with the flag handover ceremony and evening break.

Gandhi will stay in Odisha for four days as part of the yatra. The Yatra will be on a break on February 9 and 10 as Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend the Parliament proceedings. On February 14, the yatra willl re-enter Jharkhand. On February 16, the yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the updates: