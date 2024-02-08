'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' | Where Is Money Coming from for PM's Suits, Asks Rahul Gandhi

Jharsuguda (Odisha): Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed its journey on its 26th day from Old Bus Stand here. The yatra moved forward to the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border followed by a public address by Rahul Gandhi. The rest of the day was packed up in covering other places along with the flag handover ceremony and evening break.
Gandhi will stay in Odisha for four days as part of the yatra. The Yatra will be on a break on February 9 and 10 as Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend the Parliament proceedings. On February 14, the yatra willl re-enter Jharkhand. On February 16, the yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh.
Here are the updates:
- 8.58 PM
Rahul Gandhi: "The salary of the Prime Minister is Rs 1 lakh 60 thousand. He wears suits worth lakhs by changing them throughout the day. How does the Prime Minister with a salary of Rs 1 lakh 60 thousand wear suits worth Rs 2-3 crore a month? Where is its money coming from?"
- 3.56 PM
Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "The salary of the Prime Minister is Rs 1.60 lakh. He wears suits worth lakhs by changing them throughout the day. How does the Prime Minister with a salary of Rs 1.60 wear suits worth Rs 2-3 crore a month? Where is its money coming from?"
- 2.57 PM
While addressing the public, Rahul Gandhi said he extracted data from 200 corporate companies. "In their top management, there are no OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis in the list of owners. Not only this, there is not even a poor general category person in these companies. You show which poor general category, OBC, Dalit and tribal person is holding a high position in (Gautam) Adani's company. The day I see it, I will not ask for a 'Caste Census'. But till that day I will get the 'Caste Census' done and show it," added Rahul Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member.
- 1.14 PM
Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in Chhattisgarh said, "BJP's two-point programme is to encourage injustice and spread hatred and violence".
- 11. 07 AM
"The Prime Minister will take all your money. He did demonetisation just to help Adani. He doesn't care about the local people", Gandhi said.
- 11.04 AM
Rahul Gandhi,while addressing the public said, "Modi government is making you fool. Modi was born as general, not OBC. He is playing with your mind. He only sits with Adani, not with local workers and farmers".
- 10.16 AM
Yatra resumes from Jharsuguda
- 10.14 AM
On Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering Chhattisgarh, state BJP co-incharge Nitin Nabin said, "Rahul Gandhi should first do justice with his party workers. The unjust government Congress had formed in Chhattisgarh has been overthrown by the people, and when he's coming here, he should first apologise to the people of the state for all Congress' wrongdoings".
- 9.55 AM
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on X posted, "This morning, after going through Jharsuguda District, there will be a flag handover at Rengalpali and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will complete its Odisha run and move into Chhattisgarh. After 12 continuous days on the road, from this afternoon onwards, through the 9th and 10th, the Yatra will be on a break. The Yatra will resume on the morning of the 11th of February in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The Yatra will re-enter Jharkhand on the morning of the 14th, and thereafter re-enter Bihar on the morning of the 15th. On the afternoon of February 16th, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh".
- 9.24 AM
The yatra will resume from Old Bus Stand, Jharsuguda