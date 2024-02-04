Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Meets Coal Workers, Assures Them Justice

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): There is no stopping Rahul Gandhi as he resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Jharkhand. The Yatra started at 8 am on Koyalanchal. The journey passed through Govindpur Lal Bazar Chowk, where a felicitation programme was organised by Congress workers.

After Govindpur Lal Bazar Chowk, the march passed through Saraidhela Raghukul, the residence of Jharia MLA Purnima Neeraj Singh. From Saraidhela it proceeded via the steel gate and through the police line. Party workers made full-fledged preparations to felicitate Rahul Gandhi in the police line.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday met coal workers and their families in Godhar Kali Basti. "They neither have permanent work, nor any guarantee of income, nor do they get the benefit of any central government scheme. It is written on their faces that the Modi government has pushed both their present and future into the darkness of helplessness," Gandhi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Their eyes ask the coal traders, how long will there be glitter in your share and soot in our destiny? Only by giving these families a secure tomorrow along with solid arrangements for their education, an earning and medicine will there be justice for these workers who built India. And only Congress will provide them this justice because we believe that the future of the country lies in the future of the workers," added Gandhi.

Some of the major updates:

5.19 PM

The Yatra reached Gola in Ramgarh. A huge crowd gathered at Gola Chowk where the Congress leader was addressing the public. 4.39 pm

The convoy led by Rahul Gandhi departed from Bokaro. Now, the yatra was on its way towards Ramgarh. 3:31 pm

Rahul’s convoy left the toll plaza and arrived at Chas. People raised the slogans of ' ' and ' '. The Champi tribals traveled to Petarwar especially to meet Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's convoy reached Jainamod along this route. A large crowd has gathered to see him. 3.24 PM

Rahul Gandhi's convoy left the Ukrid turn and reached the Tand Balidih toll plaza gate. Toll Plaza Gaterahul echoed with slogans of "Gandhi Zindabad" and " ". 1.15 PM

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh said, "For the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the INDIA Alliance has been established. There are 27 parties in it. In the Jharkhand assembly, we are in a coalition government. But one day, Congress will form an independent government in Jharkhand using its power". 11.49 AM

A fan from Manipur reached Bokaro to join Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. 10.34 AM

During the ongoing yatra program in the Badhmara assembly constituency, slogans of "remove EVM" and "save the country" were raised. 10.30 AM

The president of the Congress, Bokaro District and other Congress officials arrived at the Telmacho Bridge. 10.20 AM

Small children with a Congress flag and rose petals were waiting on the Kendua bridge to get a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi. 10.16 AM

The yatra started from East Tundi. Preparations for Rahul's arrival in Telmachho were complete. Chas DSP, SDO, and other officers reached the venue near Telmacho Bridge. 10.01 AM

Congress in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter said, "In Jharkhand, 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is getting immense love and support from the public. With the mantra of strength in unity, we will continue to move forward towards the goal in the great battle for justice. The right to justice, until it is received (sic)". 9.59 AM

Rahul Gandi in Jharkhand said, "Last year we had done 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the aim of which was to connect the country. We gave a message to the country that Congress opens a 'shop of love in the market of hatred'. This time we have started the journey from Manipur to Maharashtra, in which we have added the word 'Justice'. This is because economic injustice is happening in the country. All your assets are being handed over to selected capitalists of the country. Along with this, this Yatra is against the unemployment that has spread due to demonetisation and GST. Earlier you used to get employment in PSUs and all of them are being privatized one by one. If this continues, the Narendra Modi government will also hand over Jharkhand's steel industry to its capitalist friends". 9.47 AM

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Many big events are organised, but we are not invited." 9.42 AM

Rahul Gandhi-led "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" was on its way to Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand from Dhanbad. 9.24 AM

Rahul Gandhi said in the era of ' ', Congress is leaving no stone unturned to spread ' '. 7.40 AM

Rahul Gandhi, an MP from Wayanad in Kerala resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Koyalanchal.