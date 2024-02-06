Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Odisha; Akhilesh Accepts Invitation

Gumla/Khunti (Jharkhand): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which resumed from Jharkhand's Khunti district on Tuesday morning entered Odisha in the evening.
The yatra started from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk after floral tributes were paid at the statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda. It then proceeded towards Kamdara Bus Stand in Gumla district. Following it, Gandhi addressed the press at Basia in Gumla.
Later in the day, the Yatra entered Odisha through Biramitrapur, a small industrial town in Sundergarh district. The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered Jharkhand from West Bengal on February 2. It will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after travelling 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states.
Here are the updates throughout the day:
- 9.45 PM
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has accepted the invitation and given his consent to join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' in Amethi or Rae Bareli after it enters Uttar Pradesh on February 16.
- 7.55 PM
In Odisha, the yatra is scheduled to continue about 11 KM and reach Bijabahal where Rahul Gandhi will rest Tuesday night. On February 7, Rahul Gandhi will start Yatra from Rourkela SP office and address the public gathering at Panaposh square at about 10.30 am. In the afternoon, he will also address a meeting at Kutra and Baragaon. In the evening, Bharat Joda Nyaya Yatra will be held in Sundargarh town. On February 8, the Yatra will start from Jharsuguda at about 8 AM and it will culminate at Kanaktora near the Chhattisgarh border at 3.45 pm where the flag of the Yatra will be handed to Chhattisgarh Congress.
- 7.47 PM
"I have come to Odisha to open a shop of love in the market of hate," Rahul Gandhi as he entered Odisha from the Jharkhand border.
- 6.26 PM
"Today 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is entering Odisha from Jharkhand, the land of Lord Birsa Munda ji. On this occasion, Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur handed over the national flag to Odisha Congress President Sarat Patnaik. No power can stop this great march of justice against injustice," tweets Congress.
- 5.24 PM
Yatra resumes from Simdega district, Jharkhand. It is scheduled to reach the Jhulan Singh Chowk bus stand in the district before entering Odisha. A flag handover ceremony will be held at the inter-state border.
- 4.35 PM
Rahul Gandhi says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is "very much" part of the opposition bloc INDIA, and seat-sharing negotiations are underway among the members of the alliance. Gandhi made the statement while addressing a press conference at Basiya in Gumla district during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. "Mamata-ji is very much part of the INDIA alliance like most of the other members who are part of it," he said.
- 4.07 PM
"We fought for independence, gave the country Green Revolution and White Revolution. We established the education system and brought the telecom revolution. Similarly, we want to correct another deficiency seen in the country. Injustice is being done to backward people, Dalits and tribals in the country. Caste census is the first step against this injustice," Rahul Gandhi in Gumla.
- 3.13 PM
Rahul Gandhi addressing a press briefing in Gumla says, "PM Modi calls himself OBC. But then he got confused and started saying that there are only two castes in the country – rich and poor. Therefore, first, they should decide whether there are castes in India or not. There are about 8% tribals, 15% Dalits and 50% OBC people in the country. That's why we want a caste census to be conducted. Everyone should know whose population is what. PM Modi should get the caste census done, don't panic."
- 1.53 PM
"Not a single person from SC-ST, OBC category works in Adani's company. You are paying taxes, and giving land to Adani but you do not have a single person in his company. Today, injustice is being done to youth, farmers, women, and workers in the country, hence we have added the word 'justice' in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. As soon as our government comes to power in Delhi, we will conduct a caste census", Gandhi said.
- 1.33 PM
Rahul Gandhi said, "I want the clothes you wear after 7-8 years should have a factory in this village. And when you look at the back of your shirt, it is written 'Made in Jharkhand".
- 1.19 PM
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh posted on X, and said, "The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is off to a strong start today in Jharkhand. Starting from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk in Khunti, the Yatra is making its way to heavy crowds throughout Gumla district. Along the way, @RahulGandhi had multiple interactions with Adivasi families who have been dispossessed of their land by industries and the Central Government, and intimidated into silence by the authorities. The @INCIndia campaign for Hissedari Nyay is to ensure more consultation and representation in decision-making, to ensure that every voice in India is heard. After a well-attended public address at Kamdara, Gumla, where Rahul Gandhi made a sharp pitch for Hissedari Nyay, the Yatra will take a mid-day lunch break at Konbir-Basiya, Gumla District. He will address the media at 1:30 PM following which the Yatra will head into Simdega district".
- 12.55 PM
Rahul Gandhi said "We felt that the BJP and the RSS have spread hatred and violence in the country...So I thought of coming between you all, uniting and addressing your issues...This is the target (of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra)."
- 12.41 PM
Gandhi said, "The people of Jharkhand told me that in the name of development and roads, lands are being snatched from the tribals. We had brought two laws – PESA law and land acquisition law. It is written in the Land Acquisition Act that your land cannot be taken without asking the Gram Sabha and if the land is taken, then 4 times more money will be given than the market price. However, if that land is not used for 5 years then that land will be returned. The previous government of Jharkhand had taken lakhs of acres of land but did not make any use of it. Now it has been 5 years so that land should be returned to the tribals".
- 12.34 PM
During his address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Social justice is an important issue in the country. Nowadays, a limit of 50% has been imposed on reservations. There are about 8% tribals, 15% Dalits, and 50% OBC category people in the country, so overall this population is around 73%. In such a situation, why is there a limit of 50% on reservations? Therefore we will have to conduct a caste census".
- 11.30 AM
Yatra reaches Kunti, Jharkhand.
- 10.12 AM
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He explained to Congress leaders the preparation made by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for the Lok Sabha elections and the implementation of the two guarantees -free bus travel for women and an increase of the limit of Rajiv Arogyasri from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Read More..
- 10.01 AM
Yatra resumes from Shaheed Bhagawt Singh Chowk, Jharkhand.
- 9.35 AM
The venue of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra press conference to be held in Jharkhand today has been changed. He will address the media today at 1:30 pm at the Indoor Stadium at Konbir-Basia in Gumla district, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh informed.
- 9.33 AM
Rahul Gandhi met the fourth generation of Bhagwan Munda’s family at Khunti, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
- 8.59 AM
Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Congress posted on X, and wrote, "Today @RahulGandhi ji paid tribute to Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji. We will always protect the water, forests, and land of the tribals by following the ideals of Lord Birsa Munda".
- 8.11 AM
Yatra will resume from Shaheed Bhagwat Singh Chowk