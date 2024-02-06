Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Odisha; Akhilesh Accepts Invitation

Gumla/Khunti (Jharkhand): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which resumed from Jharkhand's Khunti district on Tuesday morning entered Odisha in the evening.

The yatra started from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk after floral tributes were paid at the statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda. It then proceeded towards Kamdara Bus Stand in Gumla district. Following it, Gandhi addressed the press at Basia in Gumla.

Later in the day, the Yatra entered Odisha through Biramitrapur, a small industrial town in Sundergarh district. The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered Jharkhand from West Bengal on February 2. It will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after travelling 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states.

Here are the updates throughout the day: