Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live| Akhilesh Yadav to Join Yatra in UP

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from here on its 43rd day. The convoy will cover various regions across the state and will reach Agra in the evening, where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will join the yatra. He is scheduled to address the public along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
This is the last day of the convoy in Uttar Pradesh. After that, the yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1, as the Wayanad MP will go to Cambridge University in London to deliver two special lectures. On March 2, the yatra will resume from Dholpur in Rajasthan.
Here are our live updates:
- 10.00 AM
Yatra resumes from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.
- 9.57 AM
Jairam Ramesh on 'X', posted in Hindi, "The 43rd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start from Aligarh. After a public meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will move towards Hathras. After lunch break, we will go to Agra where Akhilesh Yadav will accompany us on the journey. The day's journey will end at Dholpur in Rajasthan after the flag transfer ceremony. It will resume on March 2, 2024. India will change, INDIA will win
- 9.30 AM
Congress and Samajwadi Party workers gathered in UP's Aligarh to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
- 8.30 AM
On seat-sharing between Congress and AAP and the Bharuch seat of Gujarat going to AAP, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "...The party has to make some tough decisions keeping in mind the bigger picture. Even I was a little disappointed but decisions are made for the party and not a particular person..."
- 8.15 AM
jairam Ramesh says, "Seat sharing in most places have been done, only West Bengal and J&K are left. It takes time, it is not so easy. We are fighting against each other in the Vidhan Sabha elections but we are together on a national level to defeat BJP...TMC is a part of the INDIA alliance. There are 26 parties in the alliance now, after 'Palti Kumar' (Nitish Kumar) and RLD left us. Mamata Banerjee and left parties have said that they want to make the INDIA alliance stronger. The final decision (on seat sharing in West Bengal) will be taken by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the party high command...
- 8.00 AM
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "Today is the 43rd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the last day of Yatra in Uttar Pradesh...At around 3 pm in Agra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will join us and he will do a joint public address with Rahul Gandhi...Yesterday I said to some Samajwadi leaders that 'Sar pe laal topi, par dil hai Congressi'. Our alliance is strong. Our party workers will help Samajwadi leaders and their workers will help us in the elections..."
- 7.30 AM
Yatra to resume from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.