'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' | 'Second fight for freedom, hope only from Rahul Gandhi': Congress

Kishanganj/Araria (Bihar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on its 16th day entered Bihar through Kishanganj on Monday in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the INDIA alliance.
During his march in Bengal, Gandhi called on its people to spearhead the battle against prevailing injustices across the nation. His statement came amid differences in the INDIA bloc over seat sharing with TMC in Bengal. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has snapped ties with the Congress party in West Bengal.
Here are the updates from Day 16 of the Yatra:
- 10.38 PM
During the ongoing yatra, Rahul Gandhi visited the famous Maa Khadgeshwari Kali temple in Bihar's Araria district on Monday. The Congress said Gandhi sought the deity's blessings and prayed for the welfare of the country and the state.
'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' इस समय बिहार में है।— Congress (@INCIndia) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
इसी कड़ी में आज @RahulGandhi जी ने अररिया के प्रसिद्ध मां खड़गेश्वरी काली मंदिर में दर्शन कर आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया और देश-प्रदेश के कल्याण की कामना की। pic.twitter.com/4Wym39Actq
- 10.19 PM
Rahul Gandhi interacts with a group of truck drivers while travelling from Siliguri to Kishanganj. "A thoughtful discussion was held on a host of issues, including the recent Hit & Run law, insurance for drivers, GST and minimum wage," Congress said in a post on X as it shared pictures of the interaction.
During a tea break, Shri @RahulGandhi interacts with a group of truck drivers while traveling from Siliguri to Kishanganj.

A thoughtful discussion was held on a host of issues, including the recent Hit & Run law, insurance for drivers, GST and minimum wage.… pic.twitter.com/XBIiumVPSz
A thoughtful discussion was held on a host of issues, including the recent Hit & Run law, insurance for drivers, GST and minimum wage.… pic.twitter.com/XBIiumVPSz
During a tea break, Shri @RahulGandhi interacts with a group of truck drivers while traveling from Siliguri to Kishanganj.— Congress (@INCIndia) January 29, 2024
A thoughtful discussion was held on a host of issues, including the recent Hit & Run law, insurance for drivers, GST and minimum wage.… pic.twitter.com/XBIiumVPSz
- 8.35 PM
Congress has raked up the women's safety issue during the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. In a post on X, the party said there was a lack of education among women, due to which women lag. "Incidents like Hathras and Unnao show that women's safety is a big issue in the country. Today the women of the country want justice. This is our second fight for freedom and hope is only from mass leader Rahul Gandhi. India Jodo Nyaya Yatra. The right to justice, until it is received," Congress said in its post on X.
देश में बेरोजगारी है, महिलाओं में शिक्षा की कमी है, इस कारण महिलाएं पीछे हो गई हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
हाथरस और उन्नाव जैसी घटनाएं बताती हैं कि देश में महिला सुरक्षा एक बड़ा मुद्दा है। आज देश की नारी को न्याय चाहिए।
यह आजादी की हमारी दूसरी लड़ाई है और उम्मीद सिर्फ जननायक राहुल गांधी जी से है।… pic.twitter.com/2UtoqSoOln
">
- 7.05 PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says the first step towards social justice is caste census. "After the caste census, the Congress party is going to give their share to the backward and Dalit classes. Nowadays, institutions are being privatized, in which backward classes, tribals and Dalits suffer the most. Modi government is working only for 2-3 industrialists, but Congress party wants to work for the welfare of poor people," Rahul said.
सामाजिक न्याय का पहला कदम जाति जनगणना है।— Congress (@INCIndia) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
जाति जनगणना के बाद कांग्रेस पार्टी पिछड़े और दलित वर्ग को उनकी हिस्सेदारी देने जा रही है।
आज कल संस्थाओं का निजीकरण हो रहा है, जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान पिछड़ों, आदिवासियों और दलितों का है।
मोदी सरकार सिर्फ 2-3 उद्योगपतियों के लिए काम… pic.twitter.com/sRbmlcNnN7
- 5.40 PM
Congress has filed a police complaint against Suvendu Adhikari for 'derogatory' remarks against Rahul Gandhi. The West Bengal Congress unit lodged a police complaint against Adhikari for his alleged "distasteful and derogatory remarks" aimed at Gandhi. In a video clip that recently went viral, Adhikari, while discussing the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which entered Bihar from West Bengal on Monday morning, allegedly made disparaging remarks. "We have filed a police complaint against Suvendu Adhikari for making distasteful and derogatory remarks against our leader Rahul Gandhi. This behaviour is unacceptable and defamatory. We have urged the police to take immediate action," state Congress leader Suvankar Sarkar told PTI.
- 4.15 PM
Rahul Gandhi, while addressing his first ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ rally in Bihar, has put forward the demand for a caste census. “No one better knows about “samajik nyay” than Bihar. This country should know how many OBC, SC or ST population are there. caste census is necessary," Rahul said.
- 2.55 PM
Ramesh said Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra takes inspiration from the Preamble of the Constitution. "The Preamble of our Constitution talks about social, economic and political justice. PM Modi had shown golden dreams of Amritkaal, but for the last 10 years people are facing injustice. Therefore, Congress Party has brought 5 Nyay, so that people can get justice. 1. Youth Justice 2. Participatory Justice 3. Women's Justice 4. Farmer Justice 5. Labor Justice," Ramesh said as he addressed people during its Bihar during today.
- 1.40 PM
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, during a press briefing in Bihar, said that the INDIA alliance and the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will not be affected because of Nitish Kumar's flip-flop.
- 1.15 PM
"Poor Denied Nyay in Bihar", says Rahul Gandhi Slamming Nitish Kumar.
- 12.05 PM
After entering Bihar, party general secretary, Jairam Ramesh said, "After Nitish Kumar's betrayal yesterday, the people of Kishanganj, Bihar are giving a great welcome to Rahul Gandhi and the Yatra. We had invited Mamata ji and also Nitish ji but he turned out to be a 'girgit'. "On Assam CM HB Sarma's statement 'Rahul Gandhi biggest star campaigner for BJP', Ramesh added, "We got a lot of publicity for the Yatra from Assam CM...We don't need a certificate from the Assam CM or Bihar CM."
- 12.00 PM
Rahul Gandhi said, "Many people asked me what is the purpose of this yatra. So we told them that the ideology of RSS-BJP has spread hatred. One religion is fighting with another religion... That's why we opened a shop of love in the market of hatred... This yatra had a significant impact on the politics of the country. We have given a new vision, ideology and that is Mohabbat..."
- 10.47 AM
Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihar through Kishanganj.
- 9.33 AM
There is yet not any confirmation on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharing a stage with Rahul Gandhi even though both the leaders would coincidentally be in the same town.
- 9.05 AM
Rahul Gandhi resumes the yatra from West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur.
- 8.37 AM
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the party's posters were removed in Bihar.
- 7.50 AM
Rahul Gandhi will resume his yatra from Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra area at 8 a.m.