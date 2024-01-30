Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Nitish Kumar

Kishanganj/ Purnea (Bihar): A day after Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Bihar on Monday, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj on Tuesday, followed by a rally in the adjoining Purnea district. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar a day after Nitish Kumar's return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress has reacted strongly to the Bihar reversal.

Gandhi's entourage, which had entered Bihar the day before from the Kishanganj district, stayed in adjoining Araria for a night halt. In the morning, before departing from Araria, the Congress leader paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Those who joined him on the occasion included Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra, an attempt to rally support ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, started on January 14 from Manipur. After travelling through the Northeast, it reached West Bengal before Gandhi took a break. The yatra then started in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district and reached Kishanganj in Bihar on Monday.

Here are the updates from Day 17 of the Yatra: