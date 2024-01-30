Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Nitish Kumar

Kishanganj/ Purnea (Bihar): A day after Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Bihar on Monday, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj on Tuesday, followed by a rally in the adjoining Purnea district. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar a day after Nitish Kumar's return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress has reacted strongly to the Bihar reversal.
Gandhi's entourage, which had entered Bihar the day before from the Kishanganj district, stayed in adjoining Araria for a night halt. In the morning, before departing from Araria, the Congress leader paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Those who joined him on the occasion included Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav.
Rahul Gandhi's yatra, an attempt to rally support ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, started on January 14 from Manipur. After travelling through the Northeast, it reached West Bengal before Gandhi took a break. The yatra then started in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district and reached Kishanganj in Bihar on Monday.
Here are the updates from Day 17 of the Yatra:
- 4.30 pm
Rahul Gandhi also said that Manipur is experiencing an atmosphere of civil war and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was yet to visit the state.
- 4.27 pm
Rahul Gandhi said that the 'Mahagathbandhan' will fight for social justice in Bihar and the Mahagathbandhan does not require Nitish Kumar. Rahul also said that Dalits, Backward Classes don't get due representation in all sectors of the country.
- 4.23 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was addressing a rally at Purnea in Bihar on Tuesday, said that the country needs a caste-based census to determine the exact population of Dalits, OBCs and others.
- 1.55 pm
Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with residents of Bihar over tea at a local dhaba.
- 1.18 pm
"Any political leader who will speak about protecting the land of farmers will be attacked by media round the clock...," says Rahul Gandhi as he interacts with farmers in Purnea.
- 12.29 pm
State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "Both Lalu and Tejashwi would have attended the rally, but for the ED summonses which seem to be aimed primarily at thwarting their visit to Purnea".
- 12.15 pm
The Congress' oldest and most important ally in the state, the RJD, is likely to be represented by a representative of its de facto leaders Lalu Prasad, the founding president, and his son Tejashwi Yadav who has twice been deprived of the Deputy Chief Minister's chair as a result of Nitish Kumar's somersaults.
- 11.36 am
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed the farmers in Purnea, Bihar during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He says, "...I am not speaking empty words here. We had waived off the Rs 72,000 Crores loan of farmers. We had brought the Land Acquisition Bill. When we had our governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, we gave the right price (of produce) to farmers. So, we have worked and we will work in the time to come..."
- 10.26 am
On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, the Congress on Tuesday asserted that the true tribute to the father of the nation would be to not let the "flame of truth and harmony" be extinguished in the "storm of hatred".
- 9.55 am
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Bihar's Araria. The Congress leader will interact with the farmers and will also address a public rally in Purnea.
- 8.15 am
Congress leader Rahul on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom before addressing a rally in Bihar. A prayer meeting was held at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campsite in Araria in Bihar early in the morning to remember Mahatma Gandhi on the date of his assassination 76 years ago.
- 7.35 am
The Congress will hold a rally in Purnea during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address this public meeting.
