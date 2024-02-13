Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi to Resume from Chhattisgarh on Day 31

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on its 31st day, will resume from Chhattisgarh's Udaipur region on Tuesday.

Ambikapur(Chhattisgarh): On it's 31st day, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start from Chhattisgarh's Udaipur region. Gandhi will attend a public meeting later in the day.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the Modi-led central government and said that he saw the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishawarya Rai and big business tycoons at the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22 but the poor, labourers and farmers were not seen among the gathering.

Here are all the latest updates from day 31 of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra:

  • 11.05 AM
    While addressing public in Chhattisgarh, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Wherever you look in India, you will see Adani's name. Modi government has handed over ports, airports, infrastructure, forests, sea... everything to Adani."
  • 10.00 AM
    Congress President Mallikarjun Khrage and Rahul Gandhi to address a huge public meeting in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh today at 2 pm.
  • 9.00 AM
    Nyaya Yatra will commence from Ramgarh Chowk bus stand of Udaipur in Chhattisgarh. The journey will reach Ambikapur at 11 am. Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting at Ambikapur Kala Kendra at 2 pm. After the meeting, Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Balrampur for a night halt.
