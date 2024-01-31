Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul's car Attacked Near Bengal-Bihar Border

Bihar/West Bengal: The relentless Rahul Gandhi, a bit dismayed by the recent jolt to the INDIA alliance after Nitish Kumar's exit is set to resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Wednesday. Still, in Bihar Chief Minister's den, the Wayanad MP will attempt to embark on a broadside at Nitish to make political capital. Rahul will also return to West Bengal and address his supporters today.
Here are the latest updates from today:
- 2.50 pm
The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Rahul Gandhi did not suffer any injury. Television visuals showed Rahul Gandhi alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane. The attack took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.
- 1.45 pm
Rahul Gandhi's car attacked near the Bengal- Bihar border. Allegations of stone pelting coming to the fore.
- 9.55 am
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi carries out a roadshow in the Katihar district of Bihar, as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
- 9.35 am
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets people during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that resumed from Kolasi village in Katihar district of Bihar this morning.
- 9.10 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Kolasi village in Katihar district of Bihar.
- 8.45 am
Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at BJP for increasing the debt on farmers due to which they are forced to take their lives. Taking to X, the Congress leader said, "Our government will be a 'government of farmers', not of some 'government industrialists."
- 8 am
Rahul Gandhi to resume Yatra from Kolasi, Katihar (6 km)