Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Jharkhand on Saturday amid the political pandemonium in the state following the resignation of Hemant Soren as state Chief Minister. Incidentally, Soren was arrested by ED in a money laundering case.

Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to "steal" the government in Jharkhand and asserted that the Congress intervened to safeguard the people's mandate. Addressing a gathering during the Yatra in Godda district, Gandhi highlighted the role of the Congress in protecting the JMM-led coalition government, emphasising their commitment to opposing the BJP's ideology.

He reached Deoghar later in the day and took part in Rudrabhishek' at the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham besides addressing another rally at Kuwan Singh Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The country's youth want employment. BJP and PM Modi have spread the disease of unemployment in the country. This new disease has infected the Indian youth and has destroyed their future."

Here are key updates from the yatra on Saturday: