Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Jharkhand on Saturday amid the political pandemonium in the state following the resignation of Hemant Soren as state Chief Minister. Incidentally, Soren was arrested by ED in a money laundering case.
Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to "steal" the government in Jharkhand and asserted that the Congress intervened to safeguard the people's mandate. Addressing a gathering during the Yatra in Godda district, Gandhi highlighted the role of the Congress in protecting the JMM-led coalition government, emphasising their commitment to opposing the BJP's ideology.
He reached Deoghar later in the day and took part in Rudrabhishek' at the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham besides addressing another rally at Kuwan Singh Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The country's youth want employment. BJP and PM Modi have spread the disease of unemployment in the country. This new disease has infected the Indian youth and has destroyed their future."
Here are key updates from the yatra on Saturday:
- 5.30 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand. Gandhi visited the ancient temple in Deoghar dedicated to Lord Shiva around 2.30 pm and offered prayers.
- 2.55 pm
"Today 30 lakh posts are vacant in government departments of the country. PM Modi is not giving jobs because people from SC, ST and OBC will come through reservation. Modi ji's slogan was - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas but he has destroyed everyone," Kharge in 'Nyaya Sankalp Sammelan' in Delhi.
- 2.52 pm
"Today is the 21st day of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. When we reached Jharkhand, the new Chief Minister of the state Champai Soren ji gave a warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi ji and the yatra. Every section of the society had come out on the streets to welcome Rahul ji. We will stay in Jharkhand for 8 days and the journey will pass through 13 districts," Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh while speaking to the media in Jharkhand.
- 2.01 pm
"Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been going on for the last 21 days. Rahul Gandhi has set out on this journey with '5 pillars of justice'. He is fighting for the rights of the people. There should be enthusiasm in every Congress worker that this fight is not for anyone but for the protection of the Constitution. If you do not support Congress in this fight, you will become a slave of Modi," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his address in Delhi.
- 1.50 pm
During his address, the Congress president said, "This fight is to save the Constitution, democracy and if you fail in this, you will become slave of (PM) Modi permanently."
- 1.20 pm
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the ‘Nyay Sankalp Workers’ Convention in Delhi.
- 12.38 pm
On Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "This is an ideological yatra. On one side there is an ideology that believes in division and on the other side we have an ideology of unity, brotherhood and harmony..."
- 12.02 pm
"Youth do not get employment in Modi government. Because small businessmen provide employment and Narendra Modi ji destroyed small businessmen by implementing demonetization and GST. Today, there is the highest unemployment in the entire country in 40 years," said Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand.
- 11.22 am
Reacting to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement, saying that she doubted whether Congress would be able to secure even 40 seats in the upcoming general elections, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said that there should only be one goal, and that is to fight against the BJP and the RSS ideology.
- 11.09 am
In his address, Rahul Gandhi further said, "Today in India, the rights of tribals are being weakened as a part of a conspiracy. At Modi's instigation, his 'media friend' openly insults the tribals and his 'corporate friend' loots their resources. Congress made laws like forest rights for tribals, brought tribal bills, took steps towards implementing the Sarna Dharma Code. But BJP does not allow any law to be implemented to protect the interests of the tribals."
- 10.35 am
The Congress leader further said, "PM Modi has waived off the loans of billionaires, but farmers' loans can never be waived off in the Modi government. This is injustice against the farmers. Loans worth Rs 72 thousand crore of farmers were waived off during the Congress government."
- 10.05 am
Addressing a gathering in Jharkhand's Godda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at BJP and the RSS saying that they are responsible for spreading hatred in the country. He said, "These people are fighting one caste against another, one religion against another and tribals against non-tribals. Against this hatred, we have come to Jharkhand with 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to connect everyone and open a shop of love. In the entire country, injustice is being done to the poor, weak, women and youth at social and economic level."
- 8.45 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will visit the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand. After a night halt at Littipara in Pakur, the Yatra resumed from Sarkanda Chowk in Godda district on Saturday morning.
- 8 am
Rahul Gandhi began his journey from Sarkananda Chowk in Godda. He is slated to address the public later in the day.