'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live Updates': Yatra Resumes from West Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, after being temporarily stalled over administration's disapproval, has now resumed from Murshidabad on its 20th day. Earlier, the yatra was about to resume from West Bengal's Gokarna at 8 am. Just two days after the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Gandhi will go to the state. The Congress leader on Wednesday slammed the BJP alleging that the party is using probe agencies to destroy opposition parties.

Here are the live updates from the 20th day of the Yatra: