'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live Updates': Yatra Resumes from West Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, after being temporarily stalled over administration's disapproval, has now resumed from Murshidabad on its 20th day. Earlier, the yatra was about to resume from West Bengal's Gokarna at 8 am. Just two days after the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Gandhi will go to the state. The Congress leader on Wednesday slammed the BJP alleging that the party is using probe agencies to destroy opposition parties.
Here are the live updates from the 20th day of the Yatra:
- 5:14 pm
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' underway in West Bengal's Birbhum, to enter Jharkhand at Hiranpur later today.
- 3:24 pm
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said," Today is the last day of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in West Bengal. Now we will enter Jharkhand. This journey is very important for our organization, it has brought a new energy to our organization".
- 3:10 pm
Rahul Gandhi met digital media personnel in West Bengal. He discussed serious issues like media freedom, inflation, and increasing injustice. He said Today the media will have to work fearlessly and honestly, only then our democracy will become stronger.
- 1:37 pm
On being asked about alliance differences, the Congress MP said, "It doesn't matter if we have any differences in state, but at the national level, we are one alliance".
- 1:34 pm
Jairam Ramesh said, "INDIA bloc wants to defeat BJP, As TMC leader CM Mamata Banerjee said her main motive is to defeat the BJP"
- 1:26 pm
Briefing the press, Jairam Ramesh said, "The Modi government is discriminating against opposition parties. You saw what happened in Jharkhand. They are using probe agencies for politics."
- 1:20 pm
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh is addressing the media in West Bengal
- 10:58 am
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from West Bengal's Murshidabad, to enter Jharkhand at Hiranpur later today.
- 10:43 am
Congress on its official X handle shared visuals of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and wrote, "The fight is against the ideology of BJP-RSS."
- 9:37 am
Congress MP and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, Delay in the resumption of yatra is because the local administration has been telling us since last night that Yatra should not take place. Why? Because examinations are scheduled here. We agree but as per the government's announcement, students should reach the centres by 8.30 am and exams be held from 10 am to 1 pm...We wanted to proceed to Jharkhand peacefully...I would like to tell the administration that Rahul Gandhi has to be in Bengal only for 2-4 more hours. So, he should be allowed to proceed to Jharkhand."
- 9:00 am
The yatra has covered 523 Km across six West Bengal districts and has travelled to Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurudar and Uttar Dinajpur. The second phase includes Malda and Murshidabad.
- 7:30 am
Rahul Gandhi will resume the yatra from Gokarna at 8:00 am.