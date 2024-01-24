Bharat Jodo: Rahul Finishes Assam Leg as Congress Tears into Himanta

Barpeta (Assam): Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday attributed the success of the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"His acerbic comments have only strengthened our resolve and inspired us to take our commitment forward," Ramesh added stating that Sarma deserved kudos for his 'contributions to making the march successful.

Rahul Gandhi has finished the North-east leg and will enter West Bengal.

Taking a cue from Ramesh, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi tore into the Assam Chief Minister saying that he has institutionalised everything in his name. "Look at the tea gardens, employees are deprived of their due. Look at the government schools, they are shut and instead private schools are run by Himanta Biswa Sarma," Gogoi said.

Lauding Rahul Gandhi on his endeavour in Assam, Gogoi said the yatra gave the people of Assam an opportunity to interact with the leader. 'We couldn't have been more thankful. His respect for the Assamese culture is unbelievable," he said.

Gogoi also credited Rahul Gandhi for adopting the Assamese culture. "He has enjoyed the natural environs of the state and it has also been a revelation for him to know their sides of the story," Gogli added stating that the Congress party doesn't believe in creating fissures within the society.

Eulogising Rahul Gandhi further, Gogoi lauded him for his fearless attitude. "His words of encouragement will definitely inspire Assamese people to fight for their rights," he concluded.