Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Yatra Resumes from Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has resumed on its 37th day. The yatra will move towards Amethi, where Union Minister Smriti Irani is set to embark on her four-day visit. Gandhi will address the public at Lalganj. After covering some distance, the yatra will take its night halt at Amethi later today. The convoy will enter Lucknow on Wednesday afternoon. It will then be put on hold for two days.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Babuganj.

Here are our live updates:

1.32 PM

Rahul Gandhi to appear before court in defamation case tomorrow; 'Nyay Yatra' to be paused: Jairam Ramesh (With Agency Inputs)

1.25 PM

Rahul Gandhi's yatra reaches Amethi.

12.36 PM

SP will not participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with Congress finalised: Akhilesh Yadav. (With Agency Inputs)