Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Travellers To Avail EMI, LTC Facilities

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To promote tourism and make it affordable for people to visit religious circuits on Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made arrangement of Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) facility on travel costs which are available from government and non-government banks.

Explaining the process to avail EMI facility, a senior official of IRCTC told ETV Bharat, "To avail this EMI facility on tour expense, the passenger has to visit our official portal and fill tour related details and select payment option then he/she will get option full payment or EMI payment. The passenger has to opt EMI section and fill details of Credit or Debit card after that related bank of card will check customer's civil score. If it finds good then bank will approve amount for as per customer's desired time period."

"The whole process takes only 24 hours. Several travellers have plan to visit religious places but they are not able to pay tour amount at one time. Now, this facility will help them to fullfil their dreams," the official said.

In addition, there is also available Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility for Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train passengers, who will visit religious destinations. The booking of the package will be done on first come first serve basis, Ajit Kumar Sinha, Chief Regional Manager, IRCTC, Lucknow, informed.

The Railway will run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for South India from Gorakhpur Railway Station. It will visit Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, Tirupati Balaji Temple, Ramanathaswamy Temple (Rameswaram), Meenakshi Temple, and Kanyakumari Darshan Yatra.

Destinations Covered:

Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga (Markapur), Tirupati Balaji Temple (Tirupati), Meenakshi Temple (Madurai), Ramanathaswamy Temple (Rameswaram), and Local Darshan (Kanyakumari).

Berths by category:

2 AC (total 49 seats), 3 AC (total 70 seats), and Sleeper (total 648 seats)