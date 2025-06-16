ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train For Dakshin Bharat Yatra

New Delhi: In an aim to promote tourism and showcase Indian culture and rich heritage among people, Railways has planned to run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to visit South India Darshan for 13 days.

As per Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the train will connect Northern India to Southern India by visiting and showcasing its cultural tour. IRCTC has announced the launch of the much-awaited “Dakshin Bharat Yatra”, a 13-day rail tour aboard the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train, starting from Pathankot Cantonment Station on July 28. Yatra offers a spiritually enriching and cost-effective pilgrimage opportunity for devotees, the official pointed out.

"The yatra will offer devotees the opportunity to seek blessings, deepen their spiritual connection, and experience the divine presence at some of the most revered temples and sacred locations in Dakshin Bharat. The tour is planned to visit pilgrimage places and take travellers to Tirupati-Rameshwaram-MaduraiKanyakumari, and Mallikarjuna,” the railway official informed.

The tour offers multiple boarding and deboarding points, including Pathankot Cantonment, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantonment, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mathura, Agra Cantonment, and Gwalior, as per tour itinerary.

Duration:

12 Nights and 13 Days, the train will depart on July 28, and return on August 9. During these days, it will visit Rameshwaram: Sri Ramnath Swamy temple, Madurai: Meenakshi Temple, Kanyakumari: Local sightseeing, Markapur: Mallikarjuna Jyotirling temple, and Tirupati: Lord Venkateshwar Swamy temple.

Number of Seats:

Sleeper Class Economy (640 seats), 3AC Standard (70 seats), and 2AC Comfort (50 seats).