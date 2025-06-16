Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train for Dakshin Bharat Yatra

New Delhi: In an aim to promote tourism and showcase Indian culture and rich heritage among people, Railways has planned to run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to visit South India Darshan for 13 days.
As per Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the train will connect Northern India to Southern India by visiting and showcasing its cultural tour. IRCTC has announced the launch of the much-awaited “Dakshin Bharat Yatra”, a 13-day rail tour aboard the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train, starting from Pathankot Cantonment Station on July 28. Yatra offers a spiritually enriching and cost-effective pilgrimage opportunity for devotees, the official pointed out.
"The yatra will offer devotees the opportunity to seek blessings, deepen their spiritual connection, and experience the divine presence at some of the most revered temples and sacred locations in Dakshin Bharat. The tour is planned to visit pilgrimage places and take travellers to Tirupati-Rameshwaram-MaduraiKanyakumari, and Mallikarjuna,” the railway official informed.
The tour offers multiple boarding and deboarding points, including Pathankot Cantonment, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantonment, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mathura, Agra Cantonment, and Gwalior, as per tour itinerary.
Duration:
12 Nights and 13 Days, the train will depart on July 28, and return on August 9. During these days, it will visit Rameshwaram: Sri Ramnath Swamy temple, Madurai: Meenakshi Temple, Kanyakumari: Local sightseeing, Markapur: Mallikarjuna Jyotirling temple, and Tirupati: Lord Venkateshwar Swamy temple.
Number of Seats:
Sleeper Class Economy (640 seats), 3AC Standard (70 seats), and 2AC Comfort (50 seats).
Tour fare:
Economy Class SL: Rs 30,135 per person, Standard Class with 3AC: Rs 43,370 per person, and Comfort Class with 2A: Rs57,470 per person.
Included in the Package: confirmed train tickets, all meals (Tea, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner), comfortable and clean accommodation on double/triple sharing basis (Non AC for economy, AC for standard and comfort class), transfers and sightseeing by buses (Non-AC for economy and standard class, AC for comfort class), Onboard escort, housekeeping, security and paramedical staff personnel with basic medicine.
Bookings:
Tourists are advised to book their tickets through the official website of the railway to get confirmed seats.
Advice to tourists:
Tourists are advised before boarding the train that they should ensure the proper check-up of their body/health from their doctor in order to be fit for travelling. All tourists have to abide by mandatory health advisories issued by the States and local administration which they are visiting.