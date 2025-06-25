Bharat Biotech, GSK To Halve Price Of Malaria Vaccine To $5 By 2028; Top Epidemiologist Calls It 'Pivotal Moment'

London/Hyderabad: Drugmakers Bharat Biotech and GSK will cut the price of their malaria vaccine to $5 per dose by 2028, more than halving its current cost, they said on Wednesday.
The vaccine, Mosquirix or RTS,S, was developed by GSK and the non-profit PATH, and was the first malaria vaccine to get approval from the World Health Organization in 2022.
Bharat Biotech International Limited and GSK announced their commitment to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), in the continued rollout of the world’s first malaria vaccine.
"This price reduction is driven by process improvements, expanded production capacity, cost-effective manufacturing, and minimal profit margins. The announcement forms part of pledges to Gavi for its next replenishment phase (Gavi 6.0, 2026-2030) by both companies," Bharat Biotech and GSK said in a joint statement.
Since 2021, when WHO recommended the vaccine, GSK has made significant investments to enhance production capacity and efficiency, and to undertake the planned technology transfer to Bharat Biotech. In parallel, Bharat Biotech has invested over $200 million in new, higher-output manufacturing facilities, product development and technology transfers.
"These enhancements have enabled a phased reduction in the price of the malaria vaccine, starting immediately and fully realised by 2028, when the transfer of production between the two companies is complete," the statement read. With Gavi’s support, 12 endemic countries in Africa will have introduced RTS,S through routine immunisation programmes by the end of 2025, it added.
"This has only been possible through the critical work that GSK has undertaken with Bharat Biotech, PATH, together with the WHO, implementing countries, MedAccess and Gavi, to help deliver access to life-saving malaria prevention for children in endemic countries in Africa," he said.
Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International Limited said this pledge to Gavi 6.0 is more than a pricing announcement. "It's a commitment to global equity, innovation, and collaboration. Through this historic announcement, we aim to change the course of malaria burden for millions of children and families," Dr Ella said.
"For us, this is more than a cooperation, it’s a promise. By joining forces with GSK, and working closely with Gavi, and the WHO, we are taking a real step toward closing the gap between vaccine supply and the urgent needs of children at risk of malaria. At Bharat Biotech, we believe technology must deliver on three essentials: safety, affordability, and accessibility. With this collaboration, we are turning this belief into real impact, with the aim of ensuring life-saving vaccines reach the communities that need them most," he said.
Thomas Breuer, Chief Global Health Officer, GSK, said they partnered with Bharat Biotech in 2021 with a common goal: to find a sustainable solution to get ahead of malaria.
"Today, we announce GSK’s contribution to the long-term price ambition of the world’s first malaria vaccine, a key milestone achieved through collaboration with Bharat Biotech and partners from Gavi, PATH and the WHO," Breuer said.
"This demonstrates our commitment to changing the trajectory of infectious diseases like malaria, making a difference in the lives of children and families across Africa. The GSK team has worked hand in hand with Bharat Biotech to transfer the vaccine manufacturing technology, while simultaneously implementing crucial improvements in manufacturing efficiencies, resulting in today’s pledge to the Gavi replenishment," he said.
The body of data generated from studies of the malaria vaccine developed by GSK, PATH and partners spans multiple years in malaria-endemic countries, multiple seasons and in high transmission settings.
In a recent evaluation of impact by the WHO of the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP) in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, where over 2 million children received the RTS,S vaccine between 2019 and 2023, the WHO reported a 13% reduction in all-cause mortality and a 22% reduction in hospitalisations of severe malaria among children age-eligible for vaccination during this period.
When administered seasonally in regions with high malaria transmission, alongside seasonal malaria chemoprevention, the two malaria vaccines recommended by the WHO have been shown to prevent approximately 75% of malaria episodes.
Malaria vaccines are part of the malaria “tool box” alongside other interventions such as seasonal chemoprevention, malaria treatments, Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and bed nets. While no single intervention recommended by the WHO for malaria control is sufficiently efficacious to serve as a standalone intervention, malaria vaccines are one of the high-impact malaria interventions.
Building on this foundation, research has begun at GSK to develop a new vaccine designed to further improve protection for children in endemic countries against the most severe form of malaria. By targeting a different stage of the life cycle of the malaria parasite, this work aims to evolve and expand the global malaria “tool box,” in support of elimination efforts.
Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said they are grateful to GSK and Bharat Biotech for their innovation and commitment to protecting millions of children and communities from malaria.
"With the support of our partners, Gavi has helped 20 countries in Africa – nations that together shoulder over 70% of the global malaria burden – protect their children, communities and health systems. Our ambition is to protect at least 50 million more children across Africa by the end of 2030, and this collaboration between GSK and Bharat Biotech helps put this goal firmly within reach," Dr Nishtar said.
Dr Kwaku Poku Asante, Director of the Kintampo Health Research Centre, said as an epidemiologist working in malaria vaccine development and delivery, he has seen the impact malaria vaccines are already having on children in high-burden regions of Africa.
"The world’s first malaria vaccine is helping to reduce all-cause mortality and hospitalisations of severe malaria among children. Today’s announcement of a long-term price reduction by Bharat Biotech, with GSK’s contribution, marks a pivotal moment for the malaria community. Any lower-cost vaccine means children in the most affected communities in endemic countries can be protected," Dr Asante said.
"Sustained affordability is essential to ensuring that the progress we’ve made in malaria control is not only maintained, but accelerated," he added.
