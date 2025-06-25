ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Biotech, GSK To Halve Price Of Malaria Vaccine To $5 By 2028; Top Epidemiologist Calls It 'Pivotal Moment'

London/Hyderabad: Drugmakers Bharat Biotech and GSK will cut the price of their malaria vaccine to $5 per dose by 2028, more than halving its current cost, they said on Wednesday.

The vaccine, Mosquirix or RTS,S, was developed by GSK and the non-profit PATH, and was the first malaria vaccine to get approval from the World Health Organization in 2022.

Bharat Biotech International Limited and GSK announced their commitment to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), in the continued rollout of the world’s first malaria vaccine.

"This price reduction is driven by process improvements, expanded production capacity, cost-effective manufacturing, and minimal profit margins. The announcement forms part of pledges to Gavi for its next replenishment phase (Gavi 6.0, 2026-2030) by both companies," Bharat Biotech and GSK said in a joint statement.

Since 2021, when WHO recommended the vaccine, GSK has made significant investments to enhance production capacity and efficiency, and to undertake the planned technology transfer to Bharat Biotech. In parallel, Bharat Biotech has invested over $200 million in new, higher-output manufacturing facilities, product development and technology transfers.

"These enhancements have enabled a phased reduction in the price of the malaria vaccine, starting immediately and fully realised by 2028, when the transfer of production between the two companies is complete," the statement read. With Gavi’s support, 12 endemic countries in Africa will have introduced RTS,S through routine immunisation programmes by the end of 2025, it added.

"This has only been possible through the critical work that GSK has undertaken with Bharat Biotech, PATH, together with the WHO, implementing countries, MedAccess and Gavi, to help deliver access to life-saving malaria prevention for children in endemic countries in Africa," he said.

Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International Limited said this pledge to Gavi 6.0 is more than a pricing announcement. "It's a commitment to global equity, innovation, and collaboration. Through this historic announcement, we aim to change the course of malaria burden for millions of children and families," Dr Ella said.

"For us, this is more than a cooperation, it’s a promise. By joining forces with GSK, and working closely with Gavi, and the WHO, we are taking a real step toward closing the gap between vaccine supply and the urgent needs of children at risk of malaria. At Bharat Biotech, we believe technology must deliver on three essentials: safety, affordability, and accessibility. With this collaboration, we are turning this belief into real impact, with the aim of ensuring life-saving vaccines reach the communities that need them most," he said.

Thomas Breuer, Chief Global Health Officer, GSK, said they partnered with Bharat Biotech in 2021 with a common goal: to find a sustainable solution to get ahead of malaria.

"Today, we announce GSK’s contribution to the long-term price ambition of the world’s first malaria vaccine, a key milestone achieved through collaboration with Bharat Biotech and partners from Gavi, PATH and the WHO," Breuer said.