Bharat Bandh Today: 27 Crore Workers On Strike, What Is Open And What Is Closed

Hyderabad: Multiple central trade unions have announced a Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) today, alleging that the central government is pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights.

The unions' demands include doing away with the four labour codes, contractualisation, privatisation of PSUs, increasing minimum wages to Rs 26,000 per month, as well as the demands of farmer organisations for minimum support price for crops based on Swaminathan commission's formula of C2 plus 50 per cent, and loan waiver for farmers.

The strike called by a forum of 10 central trade unions is likely to affect postal, banking, electricity, public transport, among several other services. The forum has claimed that 25 crore workers are being mobilised for the "general strike".

Bharat Bandh: Sectors Likely To Be Affected

Under the Bandh, sectors such as public transport, government offices, public sector units, banking and insurance services, postal operations, coal mining and industrial production are likely to be affected.

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI this morning that the general strike has started across the country. She said she has received reports and pictures of the agitation from states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

According to Kaur, banking, postal, and electricity, copper and coal mining will be hit, while the impact will also be felt on public transport in several states. She further said the farmers' unions in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will also hold protests in their areas.

Bharat Bandh: What Will Remain Open

Schools and colleges, essential services like hospitals, emergency medical care, pharmacies, and utilities are expected to function without disruption. Railway services are also expected to continue; however, there might be delays in a few states where protesters may block railway tracks, one example of this being the Jadavpur railway station in West Bengal, where protesters this morning attempted to block the tracks.

Bharat Bandh: What Are The Demands

In a joint statement, the union forum criticised the government for not convening the annual labour conference for the past decade. They also resisted the implementation of the four labour codes passed in the parliament, alleging that the government aims to weaken collective bargaining, crippling union activities and benefiting employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.

The trade union also criticised the government's economic policies, stating that they have led to unemployment, inflation of essential commodities, a decline in wages, and a reduction in social sector expenditure on education, health and basic civic amenities.

"For the last 10 years, the government has not been holding the Indian Labour Conference and is continuously taking decisions against the interests of workers. The efforts to implement the four labour codes are aimed at weakening collective bargaining, crippling union activities and benefiting employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'. The economic policies of the government are leading to a rise in unemployment, inflation of essential commodities, a decline in wages, reduction in social sector expenditure on education, health and basic civic amenities. This is increasing inequality and misery for the poor, low-income groups and even the middle class," the statement read.

Through 'Bharat Bandh', the unions are demanding the recruitment on sanctioned posts, an increase in working days and wages of MNREGA. "We are demanding that the government solve the problem of unemployment, recruit for sanctioned posts, create more jobs, increase the working days and wages of MNREGA and implement a similar law for urban areas. But instead, the government is engaged in imposing the ELI scheme, which benefits only the employers," the joint statement read.

Bharat Bandh: Impact In Bengal

Defying police presence, members of trade unions entered Jadavpur railway station in West Bengal on Wednesday morning to block the railway tracks to mark their protest against the central government's "pro-corporate" policies. Left parties' unions also took out a foot march in Jadavpur.

A heavy police force has been deployed near Jadavpur 8B bus stand, and bus drivers were seen wearing helmets for protection as private and state-run buses operate in Jadavpur despite the 'Bharat Bandh'.

A bus driver said, "These people are saying the right thing (referring to the 'Bharat Bandh'), but we have to do our work. We are workers, so we support (the 'Bandh')... We are wearing it (helmet) for protection in case something happens."

Bharat Bandh: Total Shutdown In Kerala

The nationwide general strike brought life in Kerala to a complete standstill on Wednesday. The strike, which began Tuesday midnight, has received strong support from trade unions and Left-leaning organisations in the CPI(M)-ruled state. From public transport to government offices, the strike has seen widespread participation across the state.

Kerala is witnessing a total shutdown, with shops, institutions, and most services remaining closed. Roads wore a deserted look as buses stayed off the streets, and workers across various sectors stayed away from their duties in solidarity.

However, essential services like healthcare, emergency services, and milk supply have been exempted from the strike to avoid public hardship.