Bhajan Singer Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP in Delhi; Hail's Party's Link to 'Sanantan Dharm'

Famous Bollywood singer, Anuradha Paudwal, who delivered multiple hit numbers during the 80s and 90s, joined the ruling BJP in the National Capital on Saturday.

Hyderabad (Telangana): Renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal, who gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s with her hit songs and devotional music, became a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) after she joined the party on Saturday, March 16, in New Delhi, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Paudwal expressed her happiness at joining a government with a "strong bond with Sanatan Dharma." I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining the BJP today," she told the press.

This major political move comes just hours after Madhya Pradesh-based Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, Ajay Pratap Singh, announced his resignation from the party's primary membership due to his failure to receive a nomination from his party.

Earlier, Paudwal had performed an iconic Ram Bhajan at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha function in Ayodhya on January 22.

