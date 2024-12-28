Bhajan Lal Sharma Cabinet Cancels Nine Of 17 Districts Created By Gehlot

Jaipur: Following a decision in the cabinet meeting on Saturday, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan cancelled nine of the 17 districts created by Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. Aside from this, three new divisions of Sikar, Pali and Banswara have been cancelled, leaving 41 districts and seven divisions.

State ministers Sumit Godara and Jogaram Patel informed about the cabinet decision in a media briefing. Godara said as per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting, Dudu, Kekri, Shahpura, Neemkathana, Gangapur City, Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Anupgarh and Sanchore districts have been cancelled. Balotra, Khairthal-Tijara, Beawar, Kotputli-Baharod, Didwana-Kuchaman, Phalodi, Deeg and Sanlubar districts will remain as they are.

The previous government created 17 districts and three divisions at the last leg of its tenure.

Opposition leader Tika Ram Jully, in August, had slammed the government and Centre over the review of districts formed during the previous government and the announcement of new districts in Ladakh, respectively.

He said the government wants to abolish the new districts or keep them hanging whereas the central government is announcing the creation of five new districts in Ladakh amid the code of conduct for the assembly elections.

In an X post, Jully said the Congress government did historic work by creating new districts for the convenience of the people and the Bhajan Lal government is trying to abolish them due to political bias. To take electoral advantage, information is being spread about the Union Home Minister Amit Shah creating five new districts in Ladakh amid the code of conduct. The arguments being given for creating districts in Ladakh are more or less applicable to Rajasthan as well.

"I would like to ask Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Ji that currently there are only 2 districts in Ladakh which the Central Government has decided to increase to 7, meaning the number of districts will increase 5 times. Whereas in Rajasthan, which is the largest state in the country, the previous Gehlot sahab government had created new districts to provide administrative work at short distances for the people here. The BJP's Bhajan Lal government wants to abolish them in the name of review or wants to keep them stalled and hanging," he wrote in the post.