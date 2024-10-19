Bhairabi-Sairang Railway Project To Boost Tourist Sector

New Delhi: The Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project to connect North-Eastern state of Mizoram to the rest of the country is nearing completion.

Upon completion, it will provide better connectivity and help to boost tourism in the state. Senior Railway officials said the project will ensure substantial cost reduction on transportation of passengers and various materials and commodities to state to cater to the needs of the local population.

Officials also said that the travel time between Mizoram and nearby places will reduce significantly. "The people of the region will get long distance access across the country and uninterrupted supply of essential goods," they said.

Describing the project, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway said the economical and environment friendly railway services will have a positive impact on almost all development works in the state.

Sharma pointed out though there are many challenges in execution of this project including very less working season due to very heavy and prolonged monsoons, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials and skilled labor in Mizoram.

He asserted that Northeast Frontier Railway is making all efforts for fulfilling its commitment towards early completion of the project.

"The new rail project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of Mizoram, help grow small scale industries in the area and boost tourism in the state. This project will ensure substantial cost reduction on transportation of passengers and various materials and commodities to this hilly state to cater to the needs of the local population," the CPRO said.

The 51.38 km new line between Bhairabi and Sairang is divided into four sections, namely Bhairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang and Mualkhang–Sairang. Bhairabi–Hortoki section which is of 17.38 km has been completed and commissioned on July, 2024 and train service is operational from August, 2024. The whole project once completed will be a boon for communication and commerce for the people of Mizoram.

The official further said that the construction of the Bhairabi–Sairang railway project involves 48 tunnels in tough terrains. "The total length of tunnels in this project is 12853 meters out of which 12807 meters of tunneling works has already been completed. The project will have a total 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges. The work of construction of the tallest pier of the project Pier P-4 of bridge no. 196 in the approach of Sairang station has also been completed," added the official.

"Height of this pier is 104 meter which is 42 meter taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes five Road Over Bridges and six Road Under Bridges. There will be four stations in this project, Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang," the railway official said.