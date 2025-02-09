'Bhagwant Mann Half-Way In BJP', Punjab Congress Leader Predicts Split In AAP

New Delhi: The Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, said on Saturday that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann might follow the example of Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. He added that Mann is already in contact with the Home Ministry.

Bajwa's words come soon after the crushing defeat of AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections. In an interview with India Today, Bajwa predicted an imminent split in the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Replying to a question whether he is saying that Bhagwant Mann could switch over to the BJP, he said: "He's almost there." "Whenever this Maharashtra plane lands in Chandigarh, the first passenger who will become Eknath Shinde will be Bhagwant Mann," Bajwa said. He added that all operations of Bhagwant Mann with the Minister of Home Affairs are through Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Hinting at an imminent split in AAP, he stated: "That split is going to take place. And instead of, we have to open our doors open for the AAP MLAs. Why should we allow most of them to run away to some other place?."

Bajwa also alleged that over 30 AAP MLAs from Punjab were willing to break away from the party. "They have been in touch with me for a long time because, see, when I was the Pradesh Congress President, 22 of my people only, who were denied tickets by Amarinder Singh, were given tickets by the AAP," he said.

"They are presently MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha. So, you understand fully well, that they understand this was just a one-way ticket to the moon. They are not coming in next time. So, obviously, they are opening their doors. Their doors are quite open, " Bajwa added.