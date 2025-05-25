Bhagalpur’s Silk Industry Hit By Indo-Pak Standoff, Stakeholders Ready To Face Losses For Country

Bhagalpur: Military standoffs come at a huge economic cost no matter in which part of the world they take place. The recent Indo-Pak standoff has taken a toll on the silk industry of Bhagalpur. This city has earned the name of ‘Silk Nagari’ (City of Silk) for its high quality produce.

Things have come to a pass that several importing countries have put their orders on hold. The same is the case with purchasers from various parts of the country itself. This is getting reflected in almost nine out of ten looms in every factory in Champanagar area of Nathnagar which is the hub of silk production being non functional. The weavers are facing extreme hardships. Yet they say that the country is above everything else and want an end to terrorism.

The standoff that followed the Pahalgam militant attack where 26 tourists were gunned down saw both India and Pakistan announcing measures against each other which was also followed by air strikes. One of the measures announced on both sides was the closure of air space. This resulted in the airlines going to Middle East, West Asia, Europe and North America from India being compelled to change their routes, The detours resulted in change in timings and additional fuel expenses which further saw cancellation of many flights.

This led to several international importers putting on hold even those orders that had been placed ahead of the standoff. Sources in Bhagalpur say that orders to the tune of Rs 100 crores are on hold and no fresh orders are being made from Italy, Qatar, France, Germany and Dubai. At the same time majority of the traders have products worth Rs 20 crores awaiting transportation. Meanwhile, there is just a trickle going to inland locations like Punjab, Delhi, Surat and Mumbai.

There are more than 60,000 people in Nathnagar that are engaged in cloth manufacturing. Of these around 12,000 own power looms. The noise of power looms that define Nathnagar and Champanagar has come to a halt. The Europe bound order of around 5 tonnes of silk thread and 20000 metres fabric has been put on hold.

The ETV Bharat team found the looms shut on reaching this area. The weavers disclosed that 90% of the looms are presently shut and the factories where 45 to 50 people worked are presently using the services of only one tenth of this strength. Those working are also being employed for a mere four to five hours whereas earlier they would work for 12 hours.

One of the weavers Mohammad Shamshir Ansari disclosed, “The silk industry has been hit by the Indo-Pak standoff and the work being done is negligible. Our daily bread depends on this vocation but we have had to shut it down for now.”

However, he said that when it comes to the country he is willing to make every sacrifice. “India should teach a lesson to Pakistan so that terrorism is wiped out. We want to work in peace and want education for our children,” he said.

One of the factory owners, Tahsin Shabad said that the silk industry was also hit when there was unrest in Bangladesh. “We were sad at that time but not this time. We are ready to accept everything except the killings of the innocents and the extreme sacrifice of our military personnel,” he stated while pointing out that the citizens can live in peace till the military is there to protect them.

The same sentiment was aired by Mohammad Salim Ansari who is a weaver even as he underlined, “Ourtrade gets hit whenever there is a war like situation between the two countries.”

The silk traders point out that their sector has been badly hit as their product awaits orders. “We want the government to take stern action against Pakistan as frequent acts of terror lead to a huge loss,” said Mohammad Ibrar Ansari.

He further said, “We are even ready to sacrifice our industry and stand with the country by closing hundreds of looms as the country comes first.”

The traders say that a miniscule portion of their produce also goes to Pakistan. They point out that the entrepreneurs and traders are not even in the position to change their business on account of the heavy investments already made. Everyone engaged in the silk industry and trade in Bhagalpur is awaiting opening of air space and a return to normalcy.