Bhagalpur MP Ajay Mandal Offers To Resign Over Ticket Allocation Process, Says Not Being Allowed To Meet Nitish Kumar
Ajay Mandal, in a letter to Nitish Kumar, said he was not consulted nor asked for input during the distribution of tickets
Published : October 14, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST
Bhagalpur: A conflict has erupted in Janata Dal (United) over ticket distribution. Ajay Mandal, Bhagalpur MP, has offered to resign, citing exclusion from the ticket allocation process despite his local representative role. He believes there is no justification to continue as a Member of Parliament under such circumstances.
In his letter, Mandal wrote, "For nearly 20–25 years, I have been serving the people of the Bhagalpur region as an MLA and MP. During this long political journey, I have treated JD(U) like my family, working to strengthen its organisation, workers, and public outreach."
He added that he has worked closely with local presidents and party workers in Bhagalpur and Naugachia to strengthen the organisation, but recent party decisions worry him about its future.
The JD(U) MP stated that he was neither consulted nor asked for input during the distribution of Bihar Assembly election tickets, despite being the local MP. He expressed concern that party tickets are being given to people with no history in the party, while his district is neglected.
Mandal stated that when he became an MP in 2019, JD(U) contested several seats in the Bihar Assembly by-elections, and under his leadership, his seat was the only one to secure a victory. He said this reflected his loyalty to the party and the people's trust. However, he described the ongoing ticket distribution by others in his constituency as a painful situation.
'Nitish ji... I am not even being allowed to meet you'
He also wrote in the letter that he is not being allowed to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, nor is his opinion being heard. "In such a situation, when the views of dedicated party workers have lost importance, it is difficult for me to understand the relevance of continuing as an MP while my self-respect and concern for the party’s future are at stake."
Mandal added, "My intention is not to express anger or opposition, but to protect the party and your leadership from harm. If outsiders or inactive people continue to be given importance, the party will weaken, and this will directly affect your leadership, which is a matter of concern for all of us."
"Therefore, with self-respect and sincere loyalty toward the organisation, I humbly request you to allow me to submit my resignation from the post of Member of Parliament," he concluded.
