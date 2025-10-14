ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhagalpur MP Ajay Mandal Offers To Resign Over Ticket Allocation Process, Says Not Being Allowed To Meet Nitish Kumar

Bhagalpur: A conflict has erupted in Janata Dal (United) over ticket distribution. Ajay Mandal, Bhagalpur MP, has offered to resign, citing exclusion from the ticket allocation process despite his local representative role. He believes there is no justification to continue as a Member of Parliament under such circumstances.

In his letter, Mandal wrote, "For nearly 20–25 years, I have been serving the people of the Bhagalpur region as an MLA and MP. During this long political journey, I have treated JD(U) like my family, working to strengthen its organisation, workers, and public outreach."

He added that he has worked closely with local presidents and party workers in Bhagalpur and Naugachia to strengthen the organisation, but recent party decisions worry him about its future.

The JD(U) MP stated that he was neither consulted nor asked for input during the distribution of Bihar Assembly election tickets, despite being the local MP. He expressed concern that party tickets are being given to people with no history in the party, while his district is neglected.

Mandal stated that when he became an MP in 2019, JD(U) contested several seats in the Bihar Assembly by-elections, and under his leadership, his seat was the only one to secure a victory. He said this reflected his loyalty to the party and the people's trust. However, he described the ongoing ticket distribution by others in his constituency as a painful situation.