BH Series Number Plates for Vehicles-How to Apply? What Are the Benefits?

Hyderabad: Do you know about Bharat (BH) series vehicle number plates? These are being issued from the year 2021. Those with some special needs can get these. There are many benefits to getting these number plates. The line is cleared to drive the vehicle in the pan-India range. The BH number plate has complete details for you.

People of Telugu states remember AP and TG/TS as vehicle number plates. But, not many people know that there is also a series called BH. BH means Bharat. These Bharat (BH) series vehicle number plates were introduced by the Union Road Transport and Highways Department in the year 2021. BH series number plates are allotted to Pan India vehicles plying across the country for business and commercial activities. Employees with frequent transfers within different states and persons belonging to different professions, who frequently travel between different states, are also eligible to get these number plates. BH number plate benefits, application process and other details are for you.

Know who is eligible?

BH number plates are specially issued to the Central government employees and defence personnel. Those who travel frequently to different states can also apply for this. Once we get a BH number plate, there is no need to get a number plate issued by the transport department when going to any state. Because BH stands for Pan India number plate. This saves a lot of time and money. Employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and employees of private companies operating in at least four states or Union Territories are eligible to get this number plate.

How to apply?

BH number plate can be obtained only when buying a new car or any vehicle. For this, you need to contact the authorised vehicle dealer, who sells the vehicle and tell them that they want a BH number plate. So that the dealer will apply for a BH number plate on the Vahan portal on your behalf. Those who already own a vehicle can also directly apply for a BH number plate on the 'Vahan' portal. However, they have to submit certificates and vehicle records proving their eligibility.

Some costs - some savings

If you intend to get a BH series number plate at the time of purchase, the cost will depend on the ex-showroom price of the vehicle. An amount equal to six per cent of the ex-showroom price of the electric vehicles will be charged for the BH series number plate.

Petrol or diesel cars priced above Rs 20 lakhs will have to pay up to 12 per cent of their ex-showroom price. At first, it seems a bit heavy to pay such a huge amount. People, who regularly travel from one state to another state take this number plate. By doing this, a lot of money will be saved. No need to go around the transport department offices of the respective states. This means that motorists will get more convenience than the cost of a BH series number plate while buying a vehicle.

Overall, the BH series number plate is a step towards streamlining the vehicle registration process in our country. These provide nationwide validity to the vehicles. It brings immense comfort to motorists.

