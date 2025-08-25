Beyond The Exam: The Broken Trust In Jammu Kashmir's Public Service

Srinagar: Amid a heavy downpour, Mohammad Muzamil left his home in north Kashmir’s Sopore and travelled 50 kilometres to Srinagar, hoping to begin a career in public service. The engineering graduate was one among 15,000 applicants for the Junior Engineer (Electrical) post, a job that would have allowed a stable career in the Union Territory’s power utility.

But Muzamil’s maiden experience with the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB), which is responsible for filling non-gazetted posts, left him disillusioned.

"Psychologically, it is very difficult for me to appear in exams again. I was advised by friends not to appear in the exam as they had their own experience. But despite that, I prepared for the exams for the last five months. But it was a mental trauma, and I cannot forget the experience as they could not manage it properly," he told ETV Bharat.

The 29-year-old bachelor has decided to continue teaching Physics for higher secondary students and competitive exams at tuition centres after the examination by the Board was cancelled at 35 centres on August 24, following the paper leak row.

The OMR-based written exam was the first recruitment drive for electrical graduates in a decade. Earlier this year, 292 Junior Electrical Engineers posts were advertised across Jammu and Kashmir.

But the exam has been cancelled by the Board now, citing inclement weather, stating that the examination was successfully conducted at 34 venues, but could not be conducted at one venue. The examination will be conducted afresh, it said.

This comes as Jammu and Kashmir has the highest unemployment rate at 6.7 per cent, almost double the national average of 3.5 per cent, according to the Baseline Survey Report 2024-25 under Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan), which cited the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24.

For the last six years, the board has been mired in controversies over allegations of leaks and scams. This is the fourth time that the Board has faced allegations, leading to scrapping of previous three examinations since 2022.

In 2022, Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector (SI), assistant accounts in the finance department and junior engineers were scrapped. The exams, which had seen more than 200,000 candidates apply for over 2,000 posts, were conducted by a private firm, Merittrac Services Private Limited.

The SI exams case was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigations for the probe after the official panel led by a chief secretary rank officer revealed criminal conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, Merittrac, the beneficiary candidates and other accused, causing gross irregularities in the conduct of the examination.

These allegations in a row have eroded trust of aspirants like Samar from the Board, who sat for the first time in exams after completing her bachelor's from the National Institute of Technology last year. At Government Degree College in Srinagar, which was one of the centres in the Valley, Samar said they were handed paper but were asked to return immediately.

“The exam started at 11 am. But after five minutes, we were told to return papers by the invigilators. I saw some questions and we discussed them among each other outside the exam hall. The exam was again held around 12:45 am and the same papers were handed to us,” she said.

By then, according to Muzamil, the paper was circulated on social media and he had received it on WhatsApp while he was writing the exam inside the hall.

“On our way home, we were questioning the logic behind exams when there is no secrecy. I coughed up Rs 1500 on my travel and day’s expenses, besides Rs 600 application fee for the exams. But it was a waste of time and resources,” he said.

In separate letters to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association does not see this as an 'isolated' incident.

“JKSSB has become synonymous with mismanagement, corruption and negligence,” it said in a two-page letter. “The very body tasked with protecting the merit of our youth has instead crushed their dreams under systemic failure. This repeated pattern of scandals has destroyed public confidence in recruitment.”

A Jammu-based activist said that there was no paper leak like previous times but this time the exam was marred with ‘mismanagement’ after the students were handed paper and asked to return in no time.

“This created a row after students saw papers, and some even shared it on social medi,a raising questions. But the SSB should have two sets of papers like other recruitment Boards do, in case of an eventuality. If one set of papers is leaked, then a second set of papers is distributed to maintain credibility without wasting the time of aspirants,” he said.

The Board has been receiving large sums from aspirants, with Rs 6.43 crore alone collected from applicants for 75 Naib Tehsilar posts in the Revenue department in June. Opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, accused the National Conference-led government for the paper leak, putting the careers of aspirants at stake.

“I’m appalled at how the NC government is wrecking their future because of their sheer incompetence to even conduct today’s JE Electrical Exam at Kothi Bagh Centre. Instead of bringing transparency, today’s paper leak suggests that this government is fast becoming a den of corruption,” said Iltija Mufti, a PDP leader and daughter of party president Chief Mehbooba Mufti.

But the advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani denies it, saying the government’s decision to cancel exams was aimed at maintaining transparency.

“The exam timing was changed from 11 to 12 am. But students in the meantime claimed the paper was leaked,” he told ETV Bharat. “We cancelled it to ensure transparency, and the exam will be held again.”