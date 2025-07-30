Beyond Books: NCPCR Frames Guidelines On Safe Spaces For Students

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has developed a manual on 'Safety and Security of Children in Schools', emphasising the importance of establishing a secure environment for children and safeguarding them from various forms of abuse, violence, psychological issues and disasters.

NCPCR works on the principle of universality and inviolability of child rights by looking after the child-related policies. The protection of all children from 0 to 18 years is of equal importance to it.

NCPCR has stated that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has distributed this manual to all its affiliated schools, and 99 awareness programmes have been conducted so far across the country on this.

The manual, a copy of which has been accessed by ETV Bharat, prepared by the NCPCR with guidance from an expert panel, is a compilation of various existing guidelines, circulars, notifications, and government orders on safety and security-related issues in schools issued from time to time.

During their formative years, children spend more time at school than in any other place other than home. At school, children must have a secure, positive, and comfortable environment that facilitates their learning and development. A safe educational environment is vital for students of all ages, in the absence of which, they are unable to focus on learning the skills needed for a successful education and future, it said, adding that the issue of school safety is of major concern.

"School Safety has been defined as creating a safe environment for children, starting from their homes to their schools and back. This includes safety from any kind of abuse, violence, psycho-social issue, disaster: natural and manmade, fire and transportation. Emotional safety is especially important because it is often difficult for teachers and parents to detect emotional problems and difficulties faced by children. Bullying can cause students to suffer from lower self-esteem and daily stress about their well-being," the manual reads.

Children need a healthy and supportive environment to grow and develop, it said. "Children of our country have constitutionally been guaranteed fundamental rights to live with dignity and to have access to education in an environment that is safe, protective and conducive to growth and development. Everyone in school has a role to play in ensuring a safe, healthy and secure environment within the premises, be it teachers, special needs assistants, visitors and contractors and students themselves," it added.

This manual will serve as a thorough guide for education departments, educational boards, school personnel, students, and others. In addition, it will enable students to understand safety protocols.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chaitali Chatterjee, a guardian, said, "Safety and security of children should be the utmost priority of every school. It is the responsibility of every school to ensure the safety of the children."

Referring to the NCPCR manual, she hoped that it would be fully implemented by the school management. "Every parent is concerned when it comes to the safety of their children. I hope the guidelines in the manual are fully implemented in schools," Chatterjee added.

Echoing Chatterjee, Rahul Kohli, whose cousin is studying in a government-run school, said, "Schools should ensure the safety of children when they are on their premises. Apart from home, children spent most of their time in schools. So, their safety and security should be taken seriously."