Between Bomb And Barrage: Kashmir’s Tulbul Navigation Project In Limbo For Decades Draws Spotlight After IWT Suspension

Srinagar: In late August 2012, a loud explosion pierced the calm at Ningli village in Sopore. The attack followed Pakistan’s staunch opposition to the Tulbul Navigation project on Wullar Lake was aimed at damaging the under-construction lock gate and forcing workers to abandon work on construction of over 430-feet-long and 40-feet-wide barrage at the mouth of the Lake to ensure flow of water during winters when water table is low in rivers.

“Since then, the project is in limbo,” said the local Legislator of Bandipora Nizamuddin Bhat in whose constituency a large portion of Asia's fresh lake is situated. “Militants did not allow it (navigation gate) to be constructed. The material was stolen from the site later. But there is clarity on the construction of the project again. Once that happens, we will ensure storage or overflow of water is properly routed due to IWT suspension so that people don't face any issues."

There is no official word about its revival yet but the sparring between Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti last week over the project has brought it into limelight amid the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

The suspension of water sharing agreement over six eastern and western rivers between India and Pakistan was among a series of decisions including the downgrading of ties by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government following in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, with links to Pakistan.

In the last four decades since the 1980s, the Tulbul project has been objected to by Pakistan, dubbing it a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty under the guise India is not permitted to construct any storage facilities on Jhelum, Chenab and Indus (western rivers). Since then, twelve rounds of talks between the officials of the two countries have yielded nothing as Pakistan sees the project as a barrage with a storage capacity of around 0.3 million acre-feet (0.369 Billion cubic metres).

But India has maintained that the structure is not meant for storage but navigation and the Wullar Lake gains natural storage with the navigation lock merely a structure to regulate the outflow from the natural storage to facilitate adequate depth of water for navigation during the winter months from October to February.

On papers, the project was aimed at facilitating navigation in the river by providing adequate water depth and hence a barrage on Wullar Lake at Tulbal, said Engineer SRS Madni, the former secretary in J&K Flood and Irrigation Department.

“In reality, it would help in the storage of waters which would help in improving the power generation in power projects downstream during the lean season. It would also help in retrieving the encroached periphery of Wullar Lake,” said Madni, who has worked on three power projects including Uri I and II and the Lower Jehlum Power Project on the Jhelum river.

Many experts see the concept of navigation an outdated one in the face of better facilities like road accessibility and transport. But they see the lock gate significant for energy output during lean winter months when hydro power generation dips as low as 80 Megawatts.

Former J&K Congress Minister Taj Mohiuddin who oversaw the revival of the project in the National Conference-Congress government between 2009-2014 recalled the purpose was to improve energy in winters. “Despite the explosion on the spill gate, they (militants) could not damage the massive structure. We had imported piling material from the United States but it lies in stores after our term was over in 2014. The foundation is complete and only the gate is to be installed for storage of water. Pakistan should not have any objection as it does not violate IWT,” he told ETV Bharat.

Mohiuddin noted that the gate would enhance revenue to the state from the power corporations for using water. Experts like Engineer Iftikhar Drabu who has worked on multiple hydropower projects concedes that the lock will merely regulate outflow of water and allow storage of a mere 0.04 percent of the total allowed capacity of 1.5 billion cubic metres of water under the IWT on the western rivers.

“The storage can improve energy generation during peak hours, particularly in the morning or evening during winters. This can give flexibility to generate electricity but won't increase the output,” he added. “But we have to see economic viability doing such projects as the majority of energy comes through thermal sources. But there shouldn’t be any objection to the other side. ”

Hydraulic expert Ajaz Rasool points out the storage capacity of Wular lake has reduced after the massive deluge that ravaged the Valley in 2014 allowed silt and concrete to settle in the fresh lake, questioning the outcome of the project. “First, the lake needs dredging to increase the storage capacity of the lake,” he added. “The government needs to revise the entire project if they want to stabilise generation capacity at Uri hydro projects."

A top government official concedes the project needs revision in the face of changes over the years to see if the project justifies the cost and environmental viability for navigation. “But with IWT in abeyance, it is the right time to revisit the project,” he said. Amid the Union Territory’s interest in the project, the official said they are yet to receive any instructions over its future.