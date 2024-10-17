MP Groom Undertakes 1,300-KM Journey To Bring Nepali Bride Home

Betul: A youth from Betul in Madhya Pradesh and a girl from Nepal tied the nuptial knot on the day of Vijaya Dashami, fructifying their long relationship on social media. The groom's party crossed the international border to reach Nepal to attend the wedding. On October 16, the couple received a gala welcome from the villagers of Dadudhana, a tribal region of Betul. The bride hails from Dharmapur in Nepal.

Yogesh (25), son of Manohar Nagle of Dadudhana of Jhallar police station area of ​​Betul, works in a company based in Gujarat. A couple of years back, Yogesh became friends with a Nepali woman, Anita, on Facebook. It took no time for the duo to fall in love, and they eventually decided to walk down the aisle. Their families agreed on cross-border relationships for the happiness of their offspring.

The groom's party comprised six close relatives who crossed the international border in a jeep to reach Nepal. Yogesh had already completed the documental formalities for their visit to a foreign country. The party reached Nepal after a 1,300-kilometre journey on October 14 and returned within two days. The entire village is jaw-dropped by the arrival of a foreign bride who is the talk of the area. After the initial rituals at home, Yogesh took Anita out to introduce her to the neighbours and his sugarcane field.

"The newlyweds should submit their marriage documents and other documents to the concerned police station or DSB office so that there is no problem in the future," SP Nischal Jharia said.