Betting Apps Case: Hyderabad Police Include 19 App Owners In List of Accused; Investigation Intensifies

Hyderabad: A key development has taken place in the betting apps case that has created a sensation across the state. As part of the case registered in Miyapur, the police have included the owners of the apps in the list of accused. There are a total of 19 app owners on this list.

Along with Jigil Rummy.com, A23, Yolo 247, Fair Play, and Jeetwin, the police have included the owners of Vbook, Taj 77, VV Book, Dhani Book 365, Mama247, Telugu 365, S365, Jai365, JetX, Parimatch, Taj 777 Book, and Andhra365 apps in the list of accused. The police will issue notices to them and conduct further investigations. As part of the probe, a case has already been registered against 25 people, including several film celebrities and social media influencers.

Anchor Shyamala Appears for Questioning

The police investigation into the betting app case is ongoing. On Monday, anchor Shyamala appeared before the police for questioning at the Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad. She was questioned for three hours. Speaking to the media afterwards, she stated that she would cooperate with the investigation and refrained from commenting further, citing court jurisdiction.

Investigation Intensifies; Film Stars and Social Media Influencers Under Scanner