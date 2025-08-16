'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Increased Girls' Enrolment In Secondary Education, Show Govt Data

New Delhi: The 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme has increased the enrollment of girls in secondary education by 2.49%, government data show.

The BBBP scheme, being implemented under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, seeks to tackle the decreasing child sex ratio, prevent gender-biased sex-selective elimination, and enhance the survival, protection, and education of the girl child.

Since its inception in 2015, the initiative has achieved considerable advancements in enhancing the lives of girls in India. It has contributed to improving the sex ratio at birth, increasing educational access, expanding healthcare services, and promoting women's economic empowerment.

The scheme is now integrated with 'Mission Shakti', a comprehensive program for women's safety and empowerment under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. It is implemented through 100% funding by the Central government across all the districts through multi-sectoral interventions.

The scheme focuses on developing a mindset and behavioural changes in a girl child by informing, influencing, motivating, engaging, and empowering various stakeholders. To address this, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has developed an operational manual which inter alia includes a thematic calendar for suggested convergence activities at the district level with month-wise specific themes for holistic development of the girl child and to ensure year-round engagement of girls, their families and communities.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on the 79th Independence Day on Friday, emphasised that the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 rests on the empowerment of women and the well-being of children. He reaffirmed that India's progress is inseparable from the progress of its women and their central role in every sphere of nation-building.

The success of the BBBP campaign is evident in the strides it has made toward addressing gender disparities, reflecting its positive impact on society. According to data issued by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, this campaign has increased enrollment of girls in secondary education in the last 10 years by 2.49%, with the gross enrollment ratio for girls rising from 75.51% in 2014-15 to 78% in 2023-24. This reflects the positive influence of BBBP's educational interventions, the data said.

This scheme has also helped in an improved sex ratio at birth, from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24, as per the data. The BBBP scheme has also increased the institutional deliveries, which rose from 61% in 2014-15 to over 97.3% by 2023-24, ensuring safer childbirths for mothers and infants in many regions, which has been essential in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates, the data add.