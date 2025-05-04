ETV Bharat / bharat

BEST Plans To Rationalize Routes, Revise Fares

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) plans to rationalise 32 bus routes this year. This is being done to enhance the last-mile connectivity, complementing the upcoming launch of the second phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 Line.

Official documents reveal that the plan includes augmentation on 13 routes (464 trips), diversion of six routes (264 trips), extension of three routes (78 trips) and curtailment of 10 routes (435 trips). This accounts for a total of 1,241 trips. This initiative is expected to reduce average passenger waiting time by up to 15 minutes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had reviewed the financial condition of BEST last month, which operates a fleet of around 2,800 buses and serves over 30 lakh passengers daily in Mumbai and the surrounding areas. The fleet has come down from 4,500 in a decade.

It was during this meeting that BEST presented its route rationalisation strategy in anticipation of the full rollout of Mumbai Metro Line 3 line that is also known as the Aqua line. It will connect Colaba with Aarey via Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The second phase of the underground corridor between BKC and Worli Naka is slated to be launched soon with the final phase of Cuffe Parade expected in the coming months. The first phase connecting Aarey to BKC via Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.